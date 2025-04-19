Wuthering Waves Zani release date

Zani is finally coming with the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.3 update and will become the sixth playable 5-star Resonator from Rinascita. She brings her powerhouse of a kit and is looking to change the game's meta with her unique Spectro Frazzle-based playstyle. Zani will be featured in the Phase 1 of the Wuthering Waves update.

Ad

This article will take a look at when you can expect Zani to become playable in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.3 patch.

Zani release date and time in Wuthering Waves 2.3 update

First Phase banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.3 will kick off the 1st Anniversary Celebrations and will feature several 5-star Resonators as part of the Convene Event. Zani will be one of them and you will be able to pull for her using Astrites as soon as the update goes live on April 29 at 2:00 AM UTC.

Ad

Trending

Below you can find a countdown till the banner goes live across all platforms when version 2.3 releases later this month:

Ad

Besides her, a few other Resonators will also get a rate-up in a Special 1st Anniversary Banner and you can use your saved up Astrites and Lustrous Tides on them as well if you want.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 Banner Schedule

Version 2.3 will bring the much anticipated WuWa First Anniversary Celebrations. To commemorate the special occassion, Kuro Games has planned on releasing Special Convene Banners where you can use your Astrites to obtain any Character or Weapon that you want.

Ad

Phase 1

Banner 1 5-star: Zani

Banner 2 5-stars: Jiyan, Yinlin, Zhezhi, Phoebe, Xiangli Yao

Banner 4-stars: Lumi, Yuanwu, Taoqi

Phase 2

Banner 1 5-star: Ciaconna

Banner 2 5-stars: Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Brant, Roccia

Banner 4-stars: Danjin, Mortefi, Yangyang

Alongside each resonators, you will also get a Weapon Convene. In the case of the ones featured in the Special 1st Anniversary banners, two additional weapon banners will be released alongside them in Phase 1 and 2 of the game, featuring their signature 5-star armaments.

Version 2.3 of the game will be available on April 29, 2025, when the game will also officially come out on Steam. Given the upcoming update will also celebrate the first anniversary of the WuWa, you can expect a ton of rewards in form of Astrites and Lustrous Tides that you can earn. Besides that, there will also be various gameplay events where you will be able to participate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.