Wuthering Waves Yinlin banner release date, time, countdown, and 4-star characters

Yinlin is an upcoming 5-star Electro character in Wuthering Waves. Kuro Games recently announced a sudden change in the game's version timings, resulting in the 5-star Resonator's banner arriving sooner than originally planned. Based on the latest announcement, Yinlin will be released on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously and will be available for three weeks.

Additionally, three 4-star units will be featured on Yinlin's banner for a limited time. The 5-star Resonator is an amazing unit, so Rovers can pull for her if they look for a solid unit. This article will cover Yinlin's release date and list all other 4-star characters featured on her banner in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 Yinlin release date, time, and countdown

Yinlin's new banner timing (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned, Kuro Games has announced version timing adjustments for the ongoing Wuthering Waves 1.0 update and it will end sooner than planned. Meanwhile, Yinlin's banner will also be released a week earlier on June 6, 2024, at 10 am (UTC+8).

Rovers can check out the exact release timings for Yinlin's banner across other time zones below:

America (June 5, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 PM,

Mountain Daylight Time: 8 PM

Central Daylight Time: 9 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 PM

Europe (June 6, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 3 AM

Central European Summer Time: 4 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 5 AM

Asia (June 6, 2024)

India Standard Time: 7:30 AM

China Standard Time: 10 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM

Korea Standard Time: 11 AM

Here's a universal countdown showing the exact time until Yinlin's release:

Yinlin's banner will be available only until June 26, 2024, so make sure to get her before it is too late.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin banner 4-star characters

Three 4-star units will be on rate up alongside Yinlin (Image via Kuro Games)

During the Reveal Livestream, Kuro Games confirmed that the following characters will be featured on Yinlin's first banner in version 1.0:

Aalto (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

All three are pretty decent units. Rovers can pull for them if they wish to but they won't lose anything even if they don't get these units. On a related note, it is worth highlighting that Yuanwu can be obtained for free by completing the Stable level challenge in the Tower of Adversity.

