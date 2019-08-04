WWE 2K20 News: First trailer drops; Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns co-cover stars?

The Man and the Big Dog co-star in the leaked trailer

The next installment in 2K's WWE series, WWE 2K20, is set for release on October 22nd. A trailer for the title was leaked earlier today, featuring dozens of WWE Superstars, past and present, and even future stars like NXT's North American Champion Velveteen Dream.

The trailer takes place inside of a mansion filled with artwork of legends who have passed on and highlights the incredible moments in WWE history that helped define the company. As the guests are chatting it up and inspecting the food, you can see murals and statues of Macho Man Randy Savage, Eddie Guerrero, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and more.

In the middle of the room, space has been cleared out for a row of musicians, and behind them a large piece depicting one of the greatest moments in WWE history, Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant.

However, in an instant, the party is crashed by WWE's Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. The Man catches the attention of all party goers as she makes her way to Hulk Hogan.

She apologizes for crashing through the ceiling before turning around to face Roman Reigns. The Big Dog hands her a glass of champagne and raises a toast to her in a show of respect.

From here we get a small glimpse of gameplay featuring the two Superstars, with Becky tossing Charlotte Flair off the top rope with a superplex and Reigns dropping the Miz via Superman Punch. We finally see what looks like the cover for the game, with Lynch and Reigns sharing the spotlight.

This is a pretty monumental moment if 2K ends up keeping this cover. Becky quickly rose to the top of the roster in 2018 and became the most popular superstar in the company. At WrestleMania 35 she managed to defy the odds, defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win the Raw & SmackDown Women's Championships, standing victorious in the first ever women's main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns had a more difficult path. After capturing the Universal Championship in the summer of 2018, he had to drop it after revealing that his leukemia had returned. After intense treatments, he made his return to the company revealing that he was once again in remission.

Both of these performers managed to capture the hearts of the fanbase over the past year, so it's a pretty smart decision to put them on the cover together if that is indeed the decision.