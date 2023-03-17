WWE 2K23 “Controller not working” error on PC: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

While wrestling fans are enjoying everything that WWE 2K23 brings to the table, not every player is having a fun time with the title

This is due to the game encountering a significant number of performance issues, with system crashes and disconnections being some of the more frustrating bugs. Another common issue that players have been experiencing is controller detection errors, where the game either fails to detect the controller or the controller suddenly stops working in the middle of a match.

What makes this issue hard to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution to the problem. However, the WWE community has come up with a few viable fixes that help temporarily solve the issue.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the steps that you can take to deal with the “Controller not working” error in WWE 2K23 for PC users.

Fixing the WWE 2K23 “Controller not working” error on PC

The controller detection issue is an optimization error that players are facing in WWE 2K23. While it’s likely that the developers will be patching in a fix soon, there are a few things you can try out to deal with the error on your own:

1) Update your controller

Both the Xbox and PlayStation controllers get periodic driver updates, hence, you might need to download and install the latest hardware patch by directly plugging in your controller to your PC and visiting the official controller website.

This step will be similar for other controllers as well, even if you have an 8bitdo, you will need to go to the manufacturer's website, select support, and then download the latest driver for the device.

2) Disable and then enable Steam input

This step seems to have worked for many players who were having trouble connecting their controllers to WWE 2K23

While the Steam client has a good controller system that detects and configures your device, there are moments when the detected layout for the controller is not right, and the game is unable to detect the settings upon launch.

To deal with this, you will need to make your way to the Steam Library tab, right-click on WWE 2K23, select properties, and make your way to the controller option. Here under Override, you can click the drop-down menu under Default Settings then select Disable Steam Input.

You will then need to enable it again, which will more than likely detect the correct button layout for your device.

3) Launch the game in Steam Big Picture mode

If the Steam input is correct, you can try and launch the game using Steam’s Big Picture mode if WWE 2K23 is still not detecting your controller.

By clicking on the square icon on the Steam launcher, which is present in the upper right corner, you will be able to start the client’s Big Picture mode.

You can now go to the Library tab, search for the game, and start it. Make sure to use your controller to navigate to the game.

4) Enable Steam overlay

Another way to fix the issue will be to enable Steam overlay. For this, you will need to make your way to Steam settings, and then head over to the in-game tab. There you can enable the “Overlay while in-game” options by simply clicking on OK.

5) Try using the controller on wired

If the previous troubleshooting steps do not resolve the issue, connecting the controller directly to your PC via a wired connection may be the best solution. Bluetooth connectivity can sometimes cause problems with WWE 2K23, so using a wired connection can help ensure stable and reliable gameplay.

