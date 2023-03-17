WWE 2K23 guide: All MyRISE unlockables

The MyRise mode in WWE 2K23 is certainly one of the most interesting ones that you can enjoy at any given time. While most modes allow you to build your own legacy, this one takes a different approach. You can relive the journey of an authentic male or female wrestler associated with WWE entertainment and give your own twists to their tales.

It’s not only the fun battles that you will be able to explore with the MyRise mode. There are unlockables that you can get that improve your WWE 2K23 experience.

You can add more wrestlers by playing the mode, which will certainly offer you greater choice. That’s not all, as some of the signature arenas are also present in the game and can be unlocked through the said mode.

Knowing all the unlockables is the most important aspect as players get to know their incentives. It might also happen that they’re trying to unlock a particular wrestler present in this mode. Having that knowledge will certainly be helpful, and there are more arenas to be unlocked as well.

WWE 2K23’s MyRise mode offers an exciting experience for all players, and features some true veterans

It goes without saying that the arenas present as unlockable options will work great for the players. However, WWE 2K23 is all about the wrestlers, and there are four more who can be unlocked by the players. Here’s the complete list of all of them:

Jean-Paul Levesque

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly ‘02

Molly Holly

Jean-Paul Levesque can be unlocked in The Lock game mode, where you’ll have to beat the wrestler. To get the other three, you’ll need to play The Legacy in MyRise mode.

The Legacy is more catered towards female wrestlers, so it’s no surprise that all three unlockables are women. Among the three, Molly Holly has the highest rating with an overall of 86 and will also be the hardest one to unlock.

MyRise Arenas

There are ten arenas that you can unlock in WWE 2K23 from the MyRise mode. They’re the following:

WWE Live Event Arena

High School Gym-BCW

Raw 2002

Motion Capture Studio

Club U.K

Japan Hall

Japan Dome

Mexico Plaza

SummerSlam

Wargames

Out of all ten names, the Raw 2002 arena will require you to play the The Legacy path.

To unlock all the rewards, you’ll have to create your own character in WWE 2K23. Although the game mode has its own narrative, you’ll still be able to customize the wrestler you create. Once it’s done, you have to choose between The Legacy and The Lock storylines.

The first mode they will go through is The Legacy, where players will have to prove themselves. The storyline particularly caters to women’s wrestling, while the alternative The Lock storyline follows men’s.

Poll : 0 votes