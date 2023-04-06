WWE 2K23 guide - All single and tag preset entrances in the game

If you don’t know what to do with your entrance in WWE 2K23, there are a wealth of preset entrances available in the game. Whether you just want to reminisce on some of the classic entrances for sports entertainers or you’re creating a brand new character and need some inspiration, there are hundreds to see and use in the latest 2K title from WWE Games. You can simply use these as they are or take portions of them for your custom wrestler.
If you're simply curious about what preset entrances exist in WWE 2K23 for singles, tags, and even a few prebuilt trios entrances, we’ve got you covered. You can find them in the game through several different methods, whether they're custom entrances or simply playing a match and selecting specific eras of sports entertainers within the game.
What preset entrances exist in WWE 2K23 for single and tag wrestlers?
In general, there are some truly interesting preset entrances in WWE 2K23. For the singles, in particular, there are a few indie wrestlers who may have been featured in a WWE show and some that are no longer with the company. A good example is Alexander Wolfe’s “The Axeman,” who was formerly a member of SANITY.
Then there are other more recent wrestlers such as Buddy Murphy’s “Best Kept Secret,” and various iterations of Mick Foley. Several AEW wrestlers reportedly have entrances in WWE 2K23 as well, including Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Kenny Omega himself.
Singles Entrances
- Ain’t No Make Believe by John Morrison
- All Hail by Chris Sabin
- All Red Everything by Eve Marie
- All Smile by Kylie Rae
- Alpha Omega by Kenny Omega
- Amazing Glow by Naomi
- American Dream by Dusty Rhodes
- Anonymo by A-Kid
- Aussie Aggression by Nick Miller
- The Axeman by Alexander Wolfe
- B-Teamster 1 by Curtis Axel B Team
- B-Teamster 2 by Bo Dallas B Team
- Bad Attitude by Jason Cade
- Baddie in Charge by Mia Yim
- Banker by Mr. Mackelroy
- Bayamon’s Finest by Jay Cruz
- Beast From the East by Bam Bam Bigelow
- Beefcake Barber by Brutus Beefcake
- Believer by Bo Dallas
- Best Kept Secret by Buddy Murphy
- Big Bull by Bull Dempsey
- Big Metal 1 by Gran Metalik
- Big Metal 2 by Gran Metalik
- Big Hoot by Luke Gallows
- Big Texan by Stan Hansen
- Black Sun by Hideo Itami
- Bloody Scorpion by Sting Wolfpack
- Bludgeon Brother 1 by Harper Bludgeon Brother
- Bludgeon Brother 2 by Rowan Bludgeon Brother
- Book Him by Flip Gordon
- Boxer by Generic Boxer
- Break The Walls 1 by Chris Jericho
- Break The Walls 2 by Chris Jericho
- Break The Walls 3 by Chris Jericho
- Bubbly Personality 1 by Emma
- Bubbly Personality 2 by Emma
- Bulgarian Brute by Rusev
- Business Suit by I.R.S
- Captain Charisma by Christian
- Caribbean Senation by Savio Vega
- CaveWoman by SouthPaw Carmella
- Cha Cha With Me 1 by Fandango
- Cha Cha With Me 2 by Fandango
- Chainsaw by Chainsaw Charlie
- Chair Swinging by Balls Mahoney / Axl Rotten
- Chairman by Shawn Spears
- Classic Villain by William Regal
- Coolest by Carlito
- Corey Graves by Corey Graves
- Corvus Iconicus by Sting ’99
- Crimson Rebellion by Ruby Riott
- Cyber Glow by Naomi
- Dancing Superstar by Rebel
- Dark One by Luke Harper / Brodie Lee
- Dark Ritual by Aleister Black / Malakai Black
- Deca Dance by Tye Dillinger / Shawn Spears
- Defeated by Curt Hawkins
- Dire Intentions by Albert
- The Disciple by Buddy Murphy
- Disco Dancer by Disco Inferno
- Doctor is In by Dr. Britt Baker
- Dragon by Ricky Steamboat
- Dragon 94 by Ricky Steamboat
- Dream Over by Velveteen Dream
- Dukes Up by Simon Gotch
- Earth’s Champion by Daniel Bryan
- ECW Legend by Mikey Whipwreck
- Eight Pack by Tony Nese
- English Powerhouse 1 by British Bulldog
- English Powerhouse 2 by British Bulldog
- Enigmatic 1 by Jeff Hardy
- Enigmatic 2 by Jeff Hardy
- Faceless by Sin Cara
- Fear Her by Jessicka Havoc
- Fearless by Pentagon Jr.
- Feast Your Eyes by Dominik Dijakovic
- Fiendish by Bray Wyatt
- Fil-Am Flash by TJP
- Firefly Cultist 1 by Bray Wyatt
- Firefly Cultist 2 by Bray Wyatt
- Forever by Tessa Blanchard
- Forgotten Son by Jaxson Ryker
- Foxy by Alicia Fox
- Freak 1 by Lars Sullivan
- Freak 2 by Lars Sullivan
- Freedom Birds 1 by Buddy Roberts
- Freedom Birds 2 by Jimmy Garvin
- Freedom Birds 3 by Michael Hayes
- Full Moon 1 by Ember Moon
- Full Moon 2 by Ember Moon
- Full Loaded Sheik by Ariya Daivari
- Funhouse Friend by Bray Wyatt
- Generic Superstar 1 by Generic Superstar 1
- Generic Superstar 2 by Generic Superstar 2
- Generic Superstar 3 by Generic Superstar 3
- Generic Superstar 4 by Generic Superstar 4
- Generic Superstar 5 by Generic Superstar 5
- Generic Superstar 6 by Generic Superstar 6
- Generic Superstar 7 by Generic Superstar 7
- Generic Superstar 8 by Generic Superstar 8
- The Genesis of by Curtis Axel
- Get Hype by Mojo Rawley
- Going Hard 1 by Dash Wilder – Revival
- Going Hard 2 by Scott Dawson – Revival
- Gold Medalist 1 by Kurt Angle
- Gold Medalist 2 by Kurt Angle
- Golden One 1 by Goldust
- Golden One 2 by Goldust
- Golden 1 by Mandy Rose
- Golden 2 by Lince Dorado
- Gore by Rhyno
- Grizzled Fishermen by Bobby Fish
- Guru by Sonjay Dutt
- Hall of Fame Inductee by Bob Backlund
- Happy Go Lucky by Crash Holly
- Hard Nox by Tegan Nox
- Hardcore Extreme by Bubba Ray Dudley
- Hardcore Icon by Sandman
- Hardcore Reverend by D-Von Dudley
- He is A Machine by Brian Cage
- Here She Goes Again by Maria Kanellis
- Hot Mess by Chelsea Green
- Hula Dancer by Hula Dancer
- Human Suplex Machine by Tazz
- Hype Man by Lio Rush
- Icon by Sting
- Iconic 1 by Billie Kay
- Iconic 2 by Peyton Royce
- Innovative Dragon by Tatsumi Fujinami
- Insanity by Eric Young
- International Sensation by Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Its All About The Mac by Willie Mac
- Japanese Buzzsaw by Tajiri
- Kaiju Killer by Kaiju Killer
- King of the Cruisers 1 by Neville
- King of the Cruisers 2 by Neville
- Knight Rider by Paige
- Knock’em Down by Low Ki
- Knock out Artist by Knock Out Artist
- Legit Boss 1 by Sasha Banks
- Legit Boss 2 by Sasha Banks
- Like A Diamond by Roderick Strong
- Limitless by Keith Lee
- Living Legend 1 by Bruno Sammartino
- Living Legend 2 by Larry Zbyszko
- Lone Star Cowboy by Wesley Blake
- Long Island Broski by Zack Ryder
- Losse Cannon by Brian Pillman
- Low Down by D’Lo Brown
- Lucha lucha 1 by Kalisto
- Lucha lucha 2 by Kalisto
- Lucha Superstar by Generic Luchador
- Lunatic by Dean Ambrose
- Machismo is Lethal by Jay Lethal
- Magic Monster by The Great Muta
- Mainframe Guardian by Sasha Banks
- Martial Artist by Mike Bailey
- Mass Destruction by Big Show
- Mighty Miss by Molly Holly
- Milan Miracle by Santino Marella
- Millenium Man by Sycho Sid
- Mister Boring by Daniel Bryan
- Model 1 by Rick Martel
- Model 2 by Rick Martel
- Monster Among Mne by Braun Strowman
- Mr. Athletic by Jeff Cobb
- Mr. Red, White and Blue by Jim Duggan
- Ms. Texas by Jacqueline
- Munitions Specialist by Karl Anderson
- Next Generation of Great by Jason Jordan
- Nexus Original by Justin Gabriel
- No Nonsense by Suicide
- No Dummies Allowed by Eli Drake
- No! No! No! by Daniel Bryan
- Nia Jax by Nia Jax
- Not Like Most Bots by N14-J4X
- The One and Only 1 by Billy Gunn
- The One and Only 2 by Billy Gunn
- One Hundred Souls by Andrade Cien Almas
- One Man Army by AR Fox
- One Man Band by Heath Slater
- One of Two by Oney Lorcan
- One Percent by EC3
- One Two Tre by Tre
- Outback Dundee 1 by Shane Thorne
- Outback Dundee 2 by Shane Thorne
- Painful Literature by Authors of Pain
- Pearlescent Legend by Ivory
- The Perfect One by Mr. Perfect
- Personality Disorder 1 by Cactus Jack
- Personality Disorder 2 by Cactus Jack
- Personality Disorder 3 by Dude Love
- Personality Disorder 4 by Mankind
- The Phenom Of Cameron NC by Trevor Lee
- Pink Dream by Alex Gracia
- Poison Flower by Peyton Royce
- Poison Pixie 1 by Candice LeRae
- Poison Pixie 2 by Candice LeRae
- Power Of Love by Mike Kanellis
- Princess by Madison Rayne
- Proud Heritage by Tatanka
- Punjabi Giant by The Great Khali
- Queen of Aerobic Style by Delilah Doom
- Ravishing by Lana
- Real Man by Rick Rude
- Red Beard by Rowan
- Repeat After Me by Jack Swagger
- Respect The Nation 1 by Faarooq
- Respect The Nation 2 by Kama Mustafa
- Rock & Roll 1 by Ricky Morton
- Rock & Roll 2 by Robert Gibson
- Rock The Promo Champ by A.J. Kirsch
- The Rockstar by Machine Gun Kelly
- Rose Gold 1 by Mandy Rose
- Rose Gold 2 by Mandy Rose
- Rowdy Rebel 2 by Ronda Rousey
- Royal Flush by Kenny King
- Rugged Moustache by Trent Seven
- Rural Hardcore by Mickie James
- Ruthless by Rhett Titus
- Samoan Dynasty by Rikishi
- Samural Sister by Samantha Urai
- Scottish Supernova by Noam Dar
- Sea Creature by Boogeyman
- Second Generation by Rachael Evers
- Seeing Red by Amazing Red
- Seismic Activity by Earthquake
- Self High Five 1 by DDP
- Self High Five 2 by DDP
- Shake, Rattle & Roll by Honky Tonk Man
- She Lady by Ivy Nile
- She’s On Fire by Alundra Blayze
- Sheepherding Kiwis by The Bushwhackers
- The Shield’s Lunatic by Dean Ambrose
- Shining Star by Santana Garrett
- Sign Of The Times by Scorpio Sky
- Sky Pirate by Kairi Sane
- Slam To Win by Mark Andrews
- Smooth C by Chuck Taylor
- SmoothShot by Shane Strickland
- Spiritual Dragon by Shynron
- Stand To Attention by Sgt. Slaughter
- Starry Eyed Wrestler by Barbi Hayden
- Storm Warning by Toni Storm
- Stunningly Hollywood by Stunning Steve Austin
- Stylin’ And Profilin 1 by Ric Flair
- Stylin’ And Profilin 2 by Ric Flair
- Summer Days by Summer Rae
- Super Hero by The Hurricane
- Swerved by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Swiss Specialist 1 by Cesaro
- Swiss Specialist 2 by Cesaro
- Tech Chairwoman by ChairWoman Bliss
- “The Bad Girl” by Penelope Ford
- Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down by Sami Callihan
- Thunderous Boom by Adam Cole
- Time Traveler by Kushida
- The Top Enforcer by Arn Anderson
- Total Package 1 by Lex Luger
- Total Package 2 by Lex Luger
- Trinidad Rose by Zelina Vega
- Tropical Cyclone by Typhoon
- True Player by The Godfather
- Two of Two by Danny Burch
- Ultimate Finesser by Chris Bey
- Undead by Generic Zombie
- Undisputed Buzzsaw by Kyle O’Reily
- Undisputed Strength by Roderick Strong
- Unleash The Demon 1 by Finn Balor
- Unleash The Demon 2 by Finn Balor
- Venice Surfer by Sting
- Ver 1.0 by Matt Hardy
- Voodoo Shaman by Papa Shango
- The Wanderer by Seth The Wanderer
- War Machine by The Terminator T2
- Warrior Princess by Nikki Bella
- Wastleland Creature by Roman Reigns
- WCCW Brotherhood 1 by Kerry Von Erich
- WCCW Brotherhood 2 by Kevin Von Erich
- Welcome To The Wasteland 1 by Konnor
- Welcome To The Wasteland 2 by Viktor
- What A Rascalz by Wes Lee
- Woken One by Matt Hardy
- World Strongest Man by Mark Henry
- Wrestling Artist by Colt Cabana
- Wrestling Genius by Kassius Ohno
- The Yes Movement 1 by Daniel Bryan
- The Yes Movement 2 by Daniel Bryan
- You Didn’t Know by Road Dogg Jessie James
- Zombie by Zombie
Some players may prefer tag-team wrestling and want a cool tag preset entrance for WWE 2K23. The game will occasionally have you teaming up in a variety of modes, so it never hurts to have another type of entrance. Some of the classic tag teams exist in the game as well, such as American Alpha, the British Bulldogs, and the Hollywood Blonds.
Whether you’re a fan of The Revival’s entrance, the Kanellis, or perhaps even The Hurt Business, there’s an amazing preset entrance that you can view or use in WWE 2K23. Here are all of the tag entrances in the game:
Tag Team Entrances
- The A-Listers by The Miz & John Morrison
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
- All Night by Kenny King & Rhett Titus
- American Alpha by Chad Gable & Jason Jordan
- Aussie Aggression by Nick Miller & Shane Thorne
- The B Team by Axel Curtis & Bo Dallas
- Banker & The Creature 1 by Mr. Mackelroy & Sea Creature
- The Bar by Cesaro & Sheamus
- The Bludgeon Brothers by Luke Harper & Erik Rowan
- British Bulldogs by British Bulldog & Dynamite Kid
- Brothers Of Hardcore by The Dudley Boyz
- Bulgarian Brute by Rusev & Lana
- The Bull Fighters by Los Matadores
- The Club by Gallows & Anderson
- The Creed Brothers by The Creed Brothers
- Cyber Link Up by CyberNaomi & Daemon Deville
- The Deleters Of Worlds by Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt
- Diamond In The Rough by DDP & Cactus Jack
- Disputed Age by Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
- The Dream Team by Beefcake & Valentine
- Edge & Lita by Edge & Lita
- Extreme Weather Conditions by The Natual Disasters
- Familia Mysterio by Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Fire & Desire by Mandy & Sonya
- Fists In The Air by The Nation of Domination
- Freedom Birds 1 by The Fabulous Freebirds
- Freedom Birds 2 by The Fabulous Freebirds
- The Funkadactyls by Cameron & Naomi
- Generic Tag 1 by Generic Tag 1
- Generic Tag 2 by Generic Tag 2
- Generic Tag 3 by Generic Tag 3
- Generic Tag 4 by Generic Tag 4
- Generic Tag 5 by Generic Tag 5
- Generic Tag 6 by Generic Tag 6
- Generic Tag 7 by Generic Tag 7
- Generic Tag 8 by Generic Tag 8
- Generic Tag 9 by Generic Tag 9
- Generic Tag 10 by Generic Tag 10
- Get Hype 1 by Hype Bros.
- The Hollywood Blonds by Stone Cold & Brian Pillman
- The Hooliganz by London & Kendrick
- The Hurt Business by The Hurt Business
- I Got Kids by Heath Slater & Rhyno
- The Icons by The IIconics
- Imperium Tag by Imperium
- Just Fists by The Revival
- Karrion Kross W/ Scarlett by Karrion Kross & Scarlett
- Last Names Only by Blake & Murphy
- Legado Del Fantasma by Legado Del Fantasma
- LoveBirds by The Kanellis
- Lovely Couple by The Kanellis
- The Lucha Dragons by The Lucha Dragons
- Ma.Ce & Manager by Ma.Ce & Manager
- Man.Soor & Manager by Man.Soor & Manager
- Maximum Male Models 2 by Maximum Male Models
- Messiah And Disciple by Seth Rollins & Murphy
- Million Dollar Moves by The Prime Time Player
- Mix Tag 1 by Mix Tag 1
- Mix Tag 2 by Mix Tag 2
- Mix Tag 3 by Mix Tag 3
- Mix Tag 4 by Mix Tag 4
- The Miz & Maryse by The Miz & Maryse
- The Miztourage by The Miztourage
- Never Defeated by Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins
- The New Day Big E & Kofi by New Day
- The New Day Big E & Woods by New Day
- The New Day Kofi & Woods by New Day
- One and Two by Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan
- One Hundred Souls by Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega
- Package Deal by Amazing Red & Tre
- Painful Literature 1 by Authors of Pain
- Perth Preppies by SouthPaw Ilconics
- Pretty Dancers by Breezango
- The Pride Of Puerto Rico by The Colons
- R Truth and Kofi Kingston by R Truth and Kofi Kingston
- The Rider by
- Rock & Roll by The Rock & Roll Express
- The Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection by The Rock & Mankind
- The Sami & Kevin Show by Sami zayn & Kevin Owens
- Sheepherding Kiwis by The BushWhackers
- Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable by Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
- Sons Of The Bayou by Wyatt Family
- The Street Profits by The Street Profits
- Strongmen & Gentleman by The Vaudevillans
- Tag Team Extreme Party by Public Enemy
- Team Extreme by The Hardy Boyz
- Toxic Attraction by Toxic Attraction
- The Usos ’14 by The Usos
- The Usos 1 by The Usos
- The Usos 2 by The Usos
- The Viking Raiders by The Viking Raiders
- The WasteLand by The Ascension
- The Way by Candice LeRae & Indy Hartwell
- Whisker Wisteria by Mustache Mountain
- World Class Siblings by The Von Erichs
- World’s Greatest Team by Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas
- Wrestling Dragons by Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish
- Ziggler & Mcintyre by Ziggler & Mcintyre
Finally, there are a few trios entrances in WWE 2K23, although not nearly as many as the other types. This is mostly on the comical side of things, such as Titus Worldwide and Maximum Male Models. Additionally, the list includes serious acts such as The Shield, Legado Del Phantasma, and The Judgment Day.
Trios Entrances
- Absolution
- The Brawling Brutes
- Evolution
- Generic Stable 1
- Generic Stable 2
- Generic Trio 1
- Generic Trio 2
- Generic Trio 3
- Generic Trio 4
- The Hurt Business Trio
- Imperium Trio
- Jinder Mahal With Bollywood Bro
- The Judgement Day
- Legado Del Fantasma
- Lucha House Party
- Maximum Male Models 1
- Miztourage Trio
- The New Day 1
- The New Day 2
- The O.C.
- Painful Literature 2
- Retribution
- The Bloodline
- The Shield
- Titus Worldwide
- Toxic Attraction
This is every available preset entrance that players can see and use in WWE 2K23. It should be noted that not all of these are available immediately in the game. Some will have to be unlocked through other gameplay modes, but the vast majority should be visible from the moment you boot up the latest and greatest WWE game. You can read our review here.