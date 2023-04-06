WWE 2K23 guide - All single and tag preset entrances in the game

If you don’t know what to do with your entrance in WWE 2K23, there are a wealth of preset entrances available in the game. Whether you just want to reminisce on some of the classic entrances for sports entertainers or you’re creating a brand new character and need some inspiration, there are hundreds to see and use in the latest 2K title from WWE Games. You can simply use these as they are or take portions of them for your custom wrestler.

If you're simply curious about what preset entrances exist in WWE 2K23 for singles, tags, and even a few prebuilt trios entrances, we’ve got you covered. You can find them in the game through several different methods, whether they're custom entrances or simply playing a match and selecting specific eras of sports entertainers within the game.

What preset entrances exist in WWE 2K23 for single and tag wrestlers?

In general, there are some truly interesting preset entrances in WWE 2K23. For the singles, in particular, there are a few indie wrestlers who may have been featured in a WWE show and some that are no longer with the company. A good example is Alexander Wolfe’s “The Axeman,” who was formerly a member of SANITY.

Then there are other more recent wrestlers such as Buddy Murphy’s “Best Kept Secret,” and various iterations of Mick Foley. Several AEW wrestlers reportedly have entrances in WWE 2K23 as well, including Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Kenny Omega himself.

Singles Entrances

Ain’t No Make Believe by John Morrison

All Hail by Chris Sabin

All Red Everything by Eve Marie

All Smile by Kylie Rae

Alpha Omega by Kenny Omega

Amazing Glow by Naomi

American Dream by Dusty Rhodes

Anonymo by A-Kid

Aussie Aggression by Nick Miller

The Axeman by Alexander Wolfe

B-Teamster 1 by Curtis Axel B Team

B-Teamster 2 by Bo Dallas B Team

Bad Attitude by Jason Cade

Baddie in Charge by Mia Yim

Banker by Mr. Mackelroy

Bayamon’s Finest by Jay Cruz

Beast From the East by Bam Bam Bigelow

Beefcake Barber by Brutus Beefcake

Believer by Bo Dallas

Best Kept Secret by Buddy Murphy

Big Bull by Bull Dempsey

Big Metal 1 by Gran Metalik

Big Metal 2 by Gran Metalik

Big Hoot by Luke Gallows

Big Texan by Stan Hansen

Black Sun by Hideo Itami

Bloody Scorpion by Sting Wolfpack

Bludgeon Brother 1 by Harper Bludgeon Brother

Bludgeon Brother 2 by Rowan Bludgeon Brother

Book Him by Flip Gordon

Boxer by Generic Boxer

Break The Walls 1 by Chris Jericho

Break The Walls 2 by Chris Jericho

Break The Walls 3 by Chris Jericho

Bubbly Personality 1 by Emma

Bubbly Personality 2 by Emma

Bulgarian Brute by Rusev

Business Suit by I.R.S

Captain Charisma by Christian

Caribbean Senation by Savio Vega

CaveWoman by SouthPaw Carmella

Cha Cha With Me 1 by Fandango

Cha Cha With Me 2 by Fandango

Chainsaw by Chainsaw Charlie

Chair Swinging by Balls Mahoney / Axl Rotten

Chairman by Shawn Spears

Classic Villain by William Regal

Coolest by Carlito

Corey Graves by Corey Graves

Corvus Iconicus by Sting ’99

Crimson Rebellion by Ruby Riott

Cyber Glow by Naomi

Dancing Superstar by Rebel

Dark One by Luke Harper / Brodie Lee

Dark Ritual by Aleister Black / Malakai Black

Deca Dance by Tye Dillinger / Shawn Spears

Defeated by Curt Hawkins

Dire Intentions by Albert

The Disciple by Buddy Murphy

Disco Dancer by Disco Inferno

Doctor is In by Dr. Britt Baker

Dragon by Ricky Steamboat

Dragon 94 by Ricky Steamboat

Dream Over by Velveteen Dream

Dukes Up by Simon Gotch

Earth’s Champion by Daniel Bryan

ECW Legend by Mikey Whipwreck

Eight Pack by Tony Nese

English Powerhouse 1 by British Bulldog

English Powerhouse 2 by British Bulldog

Enigmatic 1 by Jeff Hardy

Enigmatic 2 by Jeff Hardy

Faceless by Sin Cara

Fear Her by Jessicka Havoc

Fearless by Pentagon Jr.

Feast Your Eyes by Dominik Dijakovic

Fiendish by Bray Wyatt

Fil-Am Flash by TJP

Firefly Cultist 1 by Bray Wyatt

Firefly Cultist 2 by Bray Wyatt

Forever by Tessa Blanchard

Forgotten Son by Jaxson Ryker

Foxy by Alicia Fox

Freak 1 by Lars Sullivan

Freak 2 by Lars Sullivan

Freedom Birds 1 by Buddy Roberts

Freedom Birds 2 by Jimmy Garvin

Freedom Birds 3 by Michael Hayes

Full Moon 1 by Ember Moon

Full Moon 2 by Ember Moon

Full Loaded Sheik by Ariya Daivari

Funhouse Friend by Bray Wyatt

Generic Superstar 1 by Generic Superstar 1

Generic Superstar 2 by Generic Superstar 2

Generic Superstar 3 by Generic Superstar 3

Generic Superstar 4 by Generic Superstar 4

Generic Superstar 5 by Generic Superstar 5

Generic Superstar 6 by Generic Superstar 6

Generic Superstar 7 by Generic Superstar 7

Generic Superstar 8 by Generic Superstar 8

The Genesis of by Curtis Axel

Get Hype by Mojo Rawley

Going Hard 1 by Dash Wilder – Revival

Going Hard 2 by Scott Dawson – Revival

Gold Medalist 1 by Kurt Angle

Gold Medalist 2 by Kurt Angle

Golden One 1 by Goldust

Golden One 2 by Goldust

Golden 1 by Mandy Rose

Golden 2 by Lince Dorado

Gore by Rhyno

Grizzled Fishermen by Bobby Fish

Guru by Sonjay Dutt

Hall of Fame Inductee by Bob Backlund

Happy Go Lucky by Crash Holly

Hard Nox by Tegan Nox

Hardcore Extreme by Bubba Ray Dudley

Hardcore Icon by Sandman

Hardcore Reverend by D-Von Dudley

He is A Machine by Brian Cage

Here She Goes Again by Maria Kanellis

Hot Mess by Chelsea Green

Hula Dancer by Hula Dancer

Human Suplex Machine by Tazz

Hype Man by Lio Rush

Icon by Sting

Iconic 1 by Billie Kay

Iconic 2 by Peyton Royce

Innovative Dragon by Tatsumi Fujinami

Insanity by Eric Young

International Sensation by Hiroshi Tanahashi

Its All About The Mac by Willie Mac

Japanese Buzzsaw by Tajiri

Kaiju Killer by Kaiju Killer

King of the Cruisers 1 by Neville

King of the Cruisers 2 by Neville

Knight Rider by Paige

Knock’em Down by Low Ki

Knock out Artist by Knock Out Artist

Legit Boss 1 by Sasha Banks

Legit Boss 2 by Sasha Banks

Like A Diamond by Roderick Strong

Limitless by Keith Lee

Living Legend 1 by Bruno Sammartino

Living Legend 2 by Larry Zbyszko

Lone Star Cowboy by Wesley Blake

Long Island Broski by Zack Ryder

Losse Cannon by Brian Pillman

Low Down by D’Lo Brown

Lucha lucha 1 by Kalisto

Lucha lucha 2 by Kalisto

Lucha Superstar by Generic Luchador

Lunatic by Dean Ambrose

Machismo is Lethal by Jay Lethal

Magic Monster by The Great Muta

Mainframe Guardian by Sasha Banks

Martial Artist by Mike Bailey

Mass Destruction by Big Show

Mighty Miss by Molly Holly

Milan Miracle by Santino Marella

Millenium Man by Sycho Sid

Mister Boring by Daniel Bryan

Model 1 by Rick Martel

Model 2 by Rick Martel

Monster Among Mne by Braun Strowman

Mr. Athletic by Jeff Cobb

Mr. Red, White and Blue by Jim Duggan

Ms. Texas by Jacqueline

Munitions Specialist by Karl Anderson

Next Generation of Great by Jason Jordan

Nexus Original by Justin Gabriel

No Nonsense by Suicide

No Dummies Allowed by Eli Drake

No! No! No! by Daniel Bryan

Nia Jax by Nia Jax

Not Like Most Bots by N14-J4X

The One and Only 1 by Billy Gunn

The One and Only 2 by Billy Gunn

One Hundred Souls by Andrade Cien Almas

One Man Army by AR Fox

One Man Band by Heath Slater

One of Two by Oney Lorcan

One Percent by EC3

One Two Tre by Tre

Outback Dundee 1 by Shane Thorne

Outback Dundee 2 by Shane Thorne

Painful Literature by Authors of Pain

Pearlescent Legend by Ivory

The Perfect One by Mr. Perfect

Personality Disorder 1 by Cactus Jack

Personality Disorder 2 by Cactus Jack

Personality Disorder 3 by Dude Love

Personality Disorder 4 by Mankind

The Phenom Of Cameron NC by Trevor Lee

Pink Dream by Alex Gracia

Poison Flower by Peyton Royce

Poison Pixie 1 by Candice LeRae

Poison Pixie 2 by Candice LeRae

Power Of Love by Mike Kanellis

Princess by Madison Rayne

Proud Heritage by Tatanka

Punjabi Giant by The Great Khali

Queen of Aerobic Style by Delilah Doom

Ravishing by Lana

Real Man by Rick Rude

Red Beard by Rowan

Repeat After Me by Jack Swagger

Respect The Nation 1 by Faarooq

Respect The Nation 2 by Kama Mustafa

Rock & Roll 1 by Ricky Morton

Rock & Roll 2 by Robert Gibson

Rock The Promo Champ by A.J. Kirsch

The Rockstar by Machine Gun Kelly

Rose Gold 1 by Mandy Rose

Rose Gold 2 by Mandy Rose

Rowdy Rebel 2 by Ronda Rousey

Royal Flush by Kenny King

Rugged Moustache by Trent Seven

Rural Hardcore by Mickie James

Ruthless by Rhett Titus

Samoan Dynasty by Rikishi

Samural Sister by Samantha Urai

Scottish Supernova by Noam Dar

Sea Creature by Boogeyman

Second Generation by Rachael Evers

Seeing Red by Amazing Red

Seismic Activity by Earthquake

Self High Five 1 by DDP

Self High Five 2 by DDP

Shake, Rattle & Roll by Honky Tonk Man

She Lady by Ivy Nile

She’s On Fire by Alundra Blayze

Sheepherding Kiwis by The Bushwhackers

The Shield’s Lunatic by Dean Ambrose

Shining Star by Santana Garrett

Sign Of The Times by Scorpio Sky

Sky Pirate by Kairi Sane

Slam To Win by Mark Andrews

Smooth C by Chuck Taylor

SmoothShot by Shane Strickland

Spiritual Dragon by Shynron

Stand To Attention by Sgt. Slaughter

Starry Eyed Wrestler by Barbi Hayden

Storm Warning by Toni Storm

Stunningly Hollywood by Stunning Steve Austin

Stylin’ And Profilin 1 by Ric Flair

Stylin’ And Profilin 2 by Ric Flair

Summer Days by Summer Rae

Super Hero by The Hurricane

Swerved by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Swiss Specialist 1 by Cesaro

Swiss Specialist 2 by Cesaro

Tech Chairwoman by ChairWoman Bliss

“The Bad Girl” by Penelope Ford

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down by Sami Callihan

Thunderous Boom by Adam Cole

Time Traveler by Kushida

The Top Enforcer by Arn Anderson

Total Package 1 by Lex Luger

Total Package 2 by Lex Luger

Trinidad Rose by Zelina Vega

Tropical Cyclone by Typhoon

True Player by The Godfather

Two of Two by Danny Burch

Ultimate Finesser by Chris Bey

Undead by Generic Zombie

Undisputed Buzzsaw by Kyle O’Reily

Undisputed Strength by Roderick Strong

Unleash The Demon 1 by Finn Balor

Unleash The Demon 2 by Finn Balor

Venice Surfer by Sting

Ver 1.0 by Matt Hardy

Voodoo Shaman by Papa Shango

The Wanderer by Seth The Wanderer

War Machine by The Terminator T2

Warrior Princess by Nikki Bella

Wastleland Creature by Roman Reigns

WCCW Brotherhood 1 by Kerry Von Erich

WCCW Brotherhood 2 by Kevin Von Erich

Welcome To The Wasteland 1 by Konnor

Welcome To The Wasteland 2 by Viktor

What A Rascalz by Wes Lee

Woken One by Matt Hardy

World Strongest Man by Mark Henry

Wrestling Artist by Colt Cabana

Wrestling Genius by Kassius Ohno

The Yes Movement 1 by Daniel Bryan

The Yes Movement 2 by Daniel Bryan

You Didn’t Know by Road Dogg Jessie James

Zombie by Zombie

Some players may prefer tag-team wrestling and want a cool tag preset entrance for WWE 2K23. The game will occasionally have you teaming up in a variety of modes, so it never hurts to have another type of entrance. Some of the classic tag teams exist in the game as well, such as American Alpha, the British Bulldogs, and the Hollywood Blonds.

Whether you’re a fan of The Revival’s entrance, the Kanellis, or perhaps even The Hurt Business, there’s an amazing preset entrance that you can view or use in WWE 2K23. Here are all of the tag entrances in the game:

Tag Team Entrances

The A-Listers by The Miz & John Morrison

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

All Night by Kenny King & Rhett Titus

American Alpha by Chad Gable & Jason Jordan

Aussie Aggression by Nick Miller & Shane Thorne

The B Team by Axel Curtis & Bo Dallas

Banker & The Creature 1 by Mr. Mackelroy & Sea Creature

The Bar by Cesaro & Sheamus

The Bludgeon Brothers by Luke Harper & Erik Rowan

British Bulldogs by British Bulldog & Dynamite Kid

Brothers Of Hardcore by The Dudley Boyz

Bulgarian Brute by Rusev & Lana

The Bull Fighters by Los Matadores

The Club by Gallows & Anderson

The Creed Brothers by The Creed Brothers

Cyber Link Up by CyberNaomi & Daemon Deville

The Deleters Of Worlds by Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

Diamond In The Rough by DDP & Cactus Jack

Disputed Age by Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

The Dream Team by Beefcake & Valentine

Edge & Lita by Edge & Lita

Extreme Weather Conditions by The Natual Disasters

Familia Mysterio by Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Fire & Desire by Mandy & Sonya

Fists In The Air by The Nation of Domination

Freedom Birds 1 by The Fabulous Freebirds

Freedom Birds 2 by The Fabulous Freebirds

The Funkadactyls by Cameron & Naomi

Generic Tag 1 by Generic Tag 1

Generic Tag 2 by Generic Tag 2

Generic Tag 3 by Generic Tag 3

Generic Tag 4 by Generic Tag 4

Generic Tag 5 by Generic Tag 5

Generic Tag 6 by Generic Tag 6

Generic Tag 7 by Generic Tag 7

Generic Tag 8 by Generic Tag 8

Generic Tag 9 by Generic Tag 9

Generic Tag 10 by Generic Tag 10

Get Hype 1 by Hype Bros.

The Hollywood Blonds by Stone Cold & Brian Pillman

The Hooliganz by London & Kendrick

The Hurt Business by The Hurt Business

I Got Kids by Heath Slater & Rhyno

The Icons by The IIconics

Imperium Tag by Imperium

Just Fists by The Revival

Karrion Kross W/ Scarlett by Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Last Names Only by Blake & Murphy

Legado Del Fantasma by Legado Del Fantasma

LoveBirds by The Kanellis

Lovely Couple by The Kanellis

The Lucha Dragons by The Lucha Dragons

Ma.Ce & Manager by Ma.Ce & Manager

Man.Soor & Manager by Man.Soor & Manager

Maximum Male Models 2 by Maximum Male Models

Messiah And Disciple by Seth Rollins & Murphy

Million Dollar Moves by The Prime Time Player

Mix Tag 1 by Mix Tag 1

Mix Tag 2 by Mix Tag 2

Mix Tag 3 by Mix Tag 3

Mix Tag 4 by Mix Tag 4

The Miz & Maryse by The Miz & Maryse

The Miztourage by The Miztourage

Never Defeated by Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

The New Day Big E & Kofi by New Day

The New Day Big E & Woods by New Day

The New Day Kofi & Woods by New Day

One and Two by Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

One Hundred Souls by Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega

Package Deal by Amazing Red & Tre

Painful Literature 1 by Authors of Pain

Perth Preppies by SouthPaw Ilconics

Pretty Dancers by Breezango

The Pride Of Puerto Rico by The Colons

R Truth and Kofi Kingston by R Truth and Kofi Kingston

The Rider by

Rock & Roll by The Rock & Roll Express

The Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection by The Rock & Mankind

The Sami & Kevin Show by Sami zayn & Kevin Owens

Sheepherding Kiwis by The BushWhackers

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable by Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

Sons Of The Bayou by Wyatt Family

The Street Profits by The Street Profits

Strongmen & Gentleman by The Vaudevillans

Tag Team Extreme Party by Public Enemy

Team Extreme by The Hardy Boyz

Toxic Attraction by Toxic Attraction

The Usos ’14 by The Usos

The Usos 1 by The Usos

The Usos 2 by The Usos

The Viking Raiders by The Viking Raiders

The WasteLand by The Ascension

The Way by Candice LeRae & Indy Hartwell

Whisker Wisteria by Mustache Mountain

World Class Siblings by The Von Erichs

World’s Greatest Team by Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas

Wrestling Dragons by Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

Ziggler & Mcintyre by Ziggler & Mcintyre

Finally, there are a few trios entrances in WWE 2K23, although not nearly as many as the other types. This is mostly on the comical side of things, such as Titus Worldwide and Maximum Male Models. Additionally, the list includes serious acts such as The Shield, Legado Del Phantasma, and The Judgment Day.

Trios Entrances

Absolution

The Brawling Brutes

Evolution

Generic Stable 1

Generic Stable 2

Generic Trio 1

Generic Trio 2

Generic Trio 3

Generic Trio 4

The Hurt Business Trio

Imperium Trio

Jinder Mahal With Bollywood Bro

The Judgement Day

Legado Del Fantasma

Lucha House Party

Maximum Male Models 1

Miztourage Trio

The New Day 1

The New Day 2

The O.C.

Painful Literature 2

Retribution

The Bloodline

The Shield

Titus Worldwide

Toxic Attraction

This is every available preset entrance that players can see and use in WWE 2K23. It should be noted that not all of these are available immediately in the game. Some will have to be unlocked through other gameplay modes, but the vast majority should be visible from the moment you boot up the latest and greatest WWE game. You can read our review here.

