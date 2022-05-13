"You should respect the sport of professional wrestling" - Alexander Wolfe on his tenure in NXT 

Former NXT Superstar Alexander Wolfe (aka Axel Tischer) opened up on his tenure as part of the stable Imperium. He worked in WWE from 2015 and was released in 2021.

After the disbanding of SAnitY in 2019, the German Superstar made his debut on NXT UK, where he formed an alliance with Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Fabian Aichner to form Imperium. They debuted on RAW in November that year during Gunther's match against Seth Rollins. In 2020, the stable feuded with The Undisputed Era and Ilja Dragunov. Last year, Wolfe was kicked out of the group as part of a storyline and was released the following day.

On a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the former NXT Superstar talked about his time in the Imperium and how one should respect the sport of professional wrestling.

"What Imperium talks about is the way we kind of like, see wrestling, but more in a less characteristic, healing way. So we think you should respect the sport of professional wrestling, especially the history. You should respect the honor of the sport that people busting their a**** and just to make a living and also just provide a show for the people and that the generation after can follow in their footsteps and also have a good living," Wolfe said. [H/T Fightful]

Alexander Wolfe is grateful to WWE for the guidance

The former NXT Superstar has been vocal about his gratitude to the company and Triple H's guidance and support during his time with SAnitY.

During the interaction on the podcast, Alexander Wolfe recalled his tenure on NXT and how the company cared for its employees:

"They take care of you in so many parts and you do not even know it. So a lot of times right now, back on the English circuit, I have to take care of my own merch. I have to take care sometimes of my travel. I have to take care of my food and everything. So WWE, especially NXT, they took care of you in a really good way. But I also like the most valuable thing from WWE was all the knowledge from the greats."

Post WWE, Wolfe fought in Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) and German Wrestling Federation (GWF). In his last match, he teamed up with Killian Dain (aka Big Damo) to defeat the team of Adam Maxted & Joe Hendry at PROGRESS Chapter 133: Stop Motion Skeleton Battle.

