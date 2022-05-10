"It came all together and it went great" - Released WWE Superstar on working with Triple H 

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Axel Tischer (f.k.a Alexander Wolfe) recently spoke about how Triple H came up with the idea of Sanity.

Triple H was the creative head of NXT from 2012 to 2021. He was a monumental figure in the brand's establishment and development. He was the creator of several different factions and superstars in the black and yellow brand, including Sanity.

On a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Wolfe spoke about how the idea for the stable was the brainchild of Triple H:

"Triple H had the idea that he wanted to have a group like the guys from ‘Smoking Aces’...The Tremor brothers had a very chaotic, hitmen mercenary kind of style. They go into a house and blow it up just to kill one guy, but they stay inside the house when it gets blown up. So that type of persona, total lunatics... So Nikki was, even before Sanity, one of our best friends. So in the end, it came all together and it went great.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Sanity had a wonderful run in NXT under Triple H's guidance. They defeated the Authors of Pain to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Unfortunately, they were separated after their main roster run and were soon released by the company.

Alexander Wolfe talks about the difference between WWE and Independent promotions

Alexander Wolfe was juggling between NXT and NXT UK during his time with WWE. He was a part of Sanity and Imperium during its glory days. After feuding with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, Wolfe was removed from Imperium and left the company.

On the same podcast, Wolfe also went on to state the difference between working for WWE and an independent promotion.

With WWE, you have a sweet life because you do not have to think about anything at all, especially when it comes to organizing stuff. WWE is such a great company. They take care of you in so many parts and you do not even know it. So a lot of times right now back on the indie circuit, I have to take care of my own merch. I have to take care of my travel...They took care of you in a really good way.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

PROGRESS Wrestling @ThisIs_Progress



NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH



#Chapter134



GRESHAM vs MUNNY

TRIVET vs NOIR

MAX vs CREED

SUNSHINE vs ACES 3

FALCON vs SMITSON

JACOBS vs JOHNSON

SSS16 QUALIFIER

RKJ vs SLATER

0121

SIMON MILLER



Sun 15 May / 2pm Doors

@EBallroomCamden



🎟 progresswrestling.com/tickets SIX DAYS TO GONO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGHGRESHAM vs MUNNYTRIVET vs NOIRMAX vs CREEDSUNSHINE vs ACES 3FALCON vs SMITSONJACOBS vs JOHNSONSSS16 QUALIFIERRKJ vs SLATER0121SIMON MILLERSun 15 May / 2pm Doors SIX DAYS TO GO NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH#Chapter134GRESHAM vs MUNNYTRIVET vs NOIRMAX vs CREEDSUNSHINE vs ACES 3FALCON vs SMITSONJACOBS vs JOHNSONSSS16 QUALIFIERRKJ vs SLATER0121SIMON MILLERSun 15 May / 2pm Doors@EBallroomCamden 🎟 progresswrestling.com/tickets https://t.co/rGqjZgfdJx

Wolfe had a great time working for high caliber stables in WWE and worked under the tutelage of Triple H in NXT for a long time. Wolfe has been working on different ventures since leaving the company.

Do you think it was right to remove Wolfe from Imperium? Will he be back in a WWE ring? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande