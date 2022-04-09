Former WWE Superstar recalls "bizarre" experience with Vince McMahon backstage

Killian Dain witnessed Vince McMahon playing hide-and-seek with former SAnitY partner Alexander Wolfe.

Despite his age, The CEO still makes sure to be active and keep his body healthy. His physique was praised when he went on to fight Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 in an impromptu matchup. It seems this was not the only time Mr. McMahon got involved in shenanigans with one of his employees.

While in an interview with Fightful, Big Damo, fka Killian Dane in WWE, was asked if he had ever witnessed Vince McMahon wrestle backstage.

The former WWE star denied this. However, he mentioned seeing The CEO play hide-and-seek with SAnitY member Alexander Wolfe.

“But I did see one day, he played hide-and-seek with Alexander Wolfe. It was one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen. ‘Cause he can be very affable. He can affable, he can be very funny. I never saw him be physical, but there was one time—don’t get me wrong, this is hilarious because I was 330 pounds at this point—and I shake his hand and he pulls me in to tell me something. I can’t even remember what he said, but he pulls me in, I was like, ‘This guy literally just pulled me over.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘If I pull back, I’d probably pull his arm off.’ But I was not expecting his strength at the time. Sadly I never saw him wrestle anybody." (H/T Fightful)

When asked about who won the game, Dain only stated that he had to walk away before seeing the result.

WWE released big Damo in 2021. However, he has had a thriving career in other promotions. The star has an upcoming match at NJPW Strong: Mutiny on April 10, 2022, against Tomohiro Ishii.

Big Damo talks about Stone Cold's stunner on Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38

In the same interview, the former WWE star was asked about Vince McMahon's WrestleMania moment, highlighting the part where the latter received a Stunner.

The former NXT Tag team champion remained silent before complimenting Mr. McMahon's physique:

"I think the less that’s said, the better. I think the video speaks for itself. His biceps still looked amazing, though," Damo said.

With Vince McMahon still involved in the storyline with Austin Theory, fans hope to see him make ringside appearances soon. What was your reaction to the Stunner on Mr. McMahon? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy