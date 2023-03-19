WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock Hulk Hogan

It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the most widely recognized wrestlers in the roster lineup of WWE 2K23. Hulk Hogan was the most popular wrestler in the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest ever. Fans will always appreciate his addition to the game and should not worry if they can’t find him on the roster initially.

How to unlock Hulk Hogan through the Showcase mode in WWE 2K23

Each year, Showcase mode highlights the career of a select Superstar by letting people play through a handpicked series of matches. John Cena is this year’s Showcase Superstar, but the game highlights some of his biggest losses instead of showing off his career highs.

Match 17 of the Showcase mode in WWE 2K23 is a Fatal Fourway match between John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino. This match, aptly named Council of Legends, has players controlling John Cena. Apart from just winning the match, players can complete three side objectives:

Stone Cold will be stunned if you can Eliminate him from the match! – Players will need to eliminate “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Show Hogan what it’s like when it comes crashing down and hurts inside by Eliminating him! – Requires players to eliminate Hulk Hogan.

Bruno’s got strength, and he’s gonna need it after you Eliminate him! – This objective is considered complete when players eliminate Bruno Sammartino from the match.

As the objectives state, they require John Cena to eliminate every other wrestler in the ring. This must be done by the player and not by the CPUs. At the start of the match, players can let the CPU-controlled wrestlers fight to soften each other up.

Another good strategy involves throwing others out of the ring when pinning one of them to avoid interruptions. The match gets easier with fewer people to fight against, so eliminating others quickly is a good idea.

Completing all the side objectives will unlock Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino as playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23. After this match, both can be found and selected from the roster. Players might also be pleased to know that there is an alternate costume of his, known as Hulk Hogan ‘02, that can be purchased from the Virtual Currency shop.

WWE 2K23 is part of a yearly wrestling series released by 2K Sports. This year’s title came out on March 17, 2023, and is available to play on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes