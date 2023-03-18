WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock Roman Reigns '21

Roman Reigns is widely regarded as one of the top wrestlers in the world today. He has had a successful career in WWE, winning numerous championships and accolades. In 2022, he became the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history and still holds the title to this day.

Given his popularity, it's no surprise that many players would like to use Roman Reigns in WWE 2K23. However, there is a special variation of the wrestler that is not available in the Virtual Currency shop. Instead, players can only unlock this version by completing certain objectives.

How to unlock Roman Reigns via the Showcase mode in WWE 2K23

Showcase mode is a series of matches that aims to highlight a Superstar’s career by letting players experience iconic matches. WWE 2K23 features John Cena as its Showcase Superstar, but instead of highlighting his greatest wins, the game shines a light on his biggest losses.

SummerSlam in 2021 took place at the Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Suburb of Paradise, Nevada. The main event had Roman Reigns go up against John Cena with the Universal Championship title on the line. Cena ultimately lost, and Roman Reigns continued to retain his title.

Playing and completing the SummerSlam ‘21 match in the Showcase mode of WWE 2K23 unlocks Roman Reigns ‘21. This version will have Roman clad in his ‘21 appearance when selected from the roster.

There are many other wrestlers and wrestler variations that can be unlocked via this mode, including several variations of John Cena, so those hoping to collect all the Superstars in the game should definitely play through this mode. Most other wrestlers can be purchased from the Virtual Currency shop, but there are a few that can only be found in particular modes.

Apart from this, there is currently a Superstar that is only available on preorder, and many other Superstars will be introduced to the game via the upcoming DLC packs. Players should keep an eye out for those as well.

MyRise mode and its unlockables

MyRise is a mode where players can lead a male or female wrestler through a story campaign filled with twists and turns. Depending on which gender is picked, you will either play through “The Lock” or “The Legacy.”

This mode has three characters as unlockables:

Mighty Molly

Jean-Paul Levesque

Ezekiel

Playing through the mode will also unlock four arenas:

BCW

MyRise WarGames

WWE Live House Show

Raw ‘02

WWE 2K23 was released on 17 March and features John Cena on the cover. It is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

