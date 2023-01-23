Is John Cena confirmed to be on the WWE 2K23 cover?

It's official! WWE 2K23 heads our way this March. This will be the ninth installment under the 2K banner. Four versions of the game are expected - Standard, Deluxe, Cross-generation, and Icon editions. Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny is available as a pre-order bonus, a staple for 2K games.

However, all four versions of WWE 2K23 have the same superstar on their cover. The Leader of the Cenation and the Peacemaker star, John Cena, was very recently announced as the official cover star of the upcoming brand-new game. The rumors were corroborated by the not-so-subtle tease Cena dropped on his Instagram page.

Besides being the cover superstar, the 2K Showcase will also chronicle the career of John Cena as he rose from being another guy on the roster to arguably the greatest of all time, at least in the eyes of Michael Cole. With a focused lens on his journey, the Cenation will be able to chart how Cena evolved and adapted over the years to become a larger-than-life superstar who is priceless and irreplaceable.

In addition, the WarGames Match, which made its main roster debut last November, will also be available for gameplay. Fans cannot wait for the game to come out, and the expected release is on March 17. However, pre-ordering the Deluxe and Icon editions provides three-day early access beginning March 14, 2023.

John Cena seems excited to be on the cover of WWE 2K23

As official news broke, the sixteen-time world champion almost immediately acknowledged his face on the cover of WWE 2K23. Cena shed light on a newer version of the "career" mode that emphasizes being "stronger than John Cena."

This isn't the first time The Franchise Player has landed on the cover of a wrestling game. He was the cover superstar for WWE 2K15. A potential reason for the company putting him up on posters today could be to capitalize on his ever-increasing popularity and as a tribute to his 20-year wrestling career.

His wrestling career may be winding down, but he remains a valued member of the WWE family. While some fans cheer for him, others completely detest him, but everyone respects and admires the Franchise Player of the PG-Era.

