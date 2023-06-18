WWE 2K23 MyFaction mode: How to get the 85-rated Amethyst Ricochet card for free?

A new live event is available in WWE 2K23, and it includes an incredible reward in the form of an Amethyst Ricochet card. Amethyst is the latest tier introduced in the game and features some amazing cards. However, finding one will require market tokens or luck with your pack openings. Thankfully, you can avoid all of those routes by completing a new live event that became available on June 17.

Live events are one of the best ways to expand your roster with new cards without spending any in-game resources. Usually, the rewards include MFP (MyFaction Points) and feature cards of different tiers. Some of the tasks are harder to complete due to the eligibility criteria, but the item you’ll need to unlock for the Amethyst Ricochet item is also available for free.

How to easily get the Amethyst Ricochet card in WWE 2K23 MyFaction mode?

The first step is to clear the eligibility for the new live event. You’ll need a fresh Ruby tier Roman Reigns card to participate, which can be obtained for free by using this code. Not only does it come at no cost, but the bundle also offers four more cards (along with the Roman Reigns item).

SUPERCARD2K23

Once you have redeemed the code, the pack will be added to your “Unopened Packs” section. Open it to add the cards, and then place the Ruby Roman Reigns item on your male faction roster. Aside from the Tribal Chief, you'll get a Ruby Kayden Carter, and three Sapphire cards of Omos, Charlotte Flair, and Commander Azeez.

Go to live events. Select the specific one, and then select Roman Reigns as your character. Start the match. It will be a one-on-one vs an Amethyst Braun Stroman. You’ll also have to complete six in-match conditions while getting the win.

A victory doesn’t guarantee the Amethyst Ricochet card in WWE 2K23, as there are four different tiers of rewards. Each has one prize, and the card in question is at the Apex level. The best way to guarantee yourself this item is by completing the live event four times. However, depending on your luck, you can get it in lesser attempts as well.

The item will be amazing to use in WWE 2K23 because it’s an 85-rated card. With an emphasis on movement speed and aerial abilities, Ricochet will be the perfect choice in ladder matches.

Obtaining the Amethyst Ricochet card shouldn’t be too much of a hassle as Braun Stroman is easy to counter. You should concentrate on damaging his head, followed by his body. Further, you will have to proceed with hitting the Superman Punch and the Roman Reigns Spear to get the job done in WWE 2K23.

