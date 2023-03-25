WWE 2K23 guide: How to cash in Money in the Bank

Another edition of the iconic WWE game, WWE 2K23, has finally been released. This time, the developers have vastly improved the story-building elements and overall on-ring action scenes. This left fans of the WWE universe plenty to cheer about.

One such iconic on-ring action is cashing in on Money in the Bank, which your wrestler can win in Universe Mode. In this feature, we’ll show you how to cash in on the Money in the Bank that you hold, and explore the multiple methods available in WWE 2K23 to do so.

Here’s how to cash in your Money in the Bank contract in WWE 2K23

First and foremost, you must select a suitable wrestler in Universe Mode and compete all the way to the top in the coveted Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Your wrestler has to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match and claim the contract. Once your wrestler has secured the Money in the Bank contract, it becomes a matter of plotting your way to give your superstar the best opportunity to cash in and win the prestigious WWE title.

From pre-announced Money in the Bank matches to surprise entries, you can cash in your Money in the Bank in three different ways in WWE 2K23.

Pre-announced cash in

Surprise cash in

Post-match cash in

We’ll walk you through all three methodologies of cashing in on the Money in the Bank, along with the general strategies involved.

1) Announced Cash-in

This is the most basic method of cashing in on Money in the Bank. All you have to do is ensure that your MITB winner and the champion you wish to target are live on the same show.

In the Showcase Section of Universe Mode, you’ll see an ’Announce Cash-in' option. Select the option and the game simulation will arrange a showdown between the Champion and the Money in the Bank holder on that night.

Remember that Money in the Bank is a one-time opportunity, and it is generally recommended to avoid a direct showdown between the MITB winner and the Champion. If your MITB winner loses the match, they will not be able to cash in on the contract again.

2) Mid-match cash-in

Mid-match cash-in is the perfect ambush that you can set for the defending champion. To do this, press the start button on your controller and navigate to the settings tab in the My Universe menu.

In the settings tab, you’ll see the option to “Cash-in”. Cash-in animation will take place when the defending champion stands tall inside the ring.

Note that choosing this route will turn the situation into a triple-threat match for the title.

3) Post-match cash-in

Cashing in on the Money in the Bank post-match is the easiest way to get title glory in WWE 2K23 (Image via 2K Games)

The best way to utilize your Money in the Bank contract is to trigger a post-match cash-in. This usually happens when the targeted champion has just finished a challenging match. Make the most of the champions’ weaknesses and vulnerabilities by cashing in on the contract.

To activate this option, ensure that you are in a one-on-one match and do not have any post-match attacks scheduled for the night.

These are three different strategies you can use to maximize your Money in the Bank contract in WWE 2K23. If you find this guide useful, then make sure to follow Sportskeeda’s other content in the WWE 2K universe and the rest of the gaming world.

WWE 2K23 was released on March 14, 2023, and the game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

