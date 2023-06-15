WWE 2K23 x WWE Supercard MyFaction locker code: Free Ruby Roman Reigns card, how to redeem, and more

In celebration of the Myth tier release in WWE Supercard, WWE 2K23 players can obtain a Ruby Roman Reigns and four other special cards for their MyFaction rosters. A code was posted a few days ago by 2K Sports, and it gifts one of the best sets of freebies released in the latest wrestling video game. It also arrives right before the launch of the new Amethyst Token Market in the MyFaction mode.

Despite the code being a few days old, it's working perfectly for players on all available platforms, and the first task is to redeem it immediately to not miss out on the rewards. 2K Sports has included both superstars and divas as part of the latest offering. Let's find out how to redeem the code and all the rewards that will be added to your WWE 2K23 MyFaction roster.

How to redeem the June WWE Supercard code featuring Roman Reigns in WWE 2K23

The process of redeeming locker room codes hasn't changed in WWE 2K23, and it can be done from within the game. First, you'll have to take note of this code:

SUPERCARD2K23

Once you have memorized it, open and load WWE 2K23:

Go to the Locker Codes section from the main MyFaction screen.

Type the code mentioned here.

Press the start button to confirm, and the pack will be added to your in-game store.

Go to the Unopened Packs section in the store.

You will find the new free pack that was added by the code, and you can then proceed to open with.

You'll get all the following items in your MyFaction roster after opening the WWE Supercard pack:

Ruby tier Roman Reigns - 81

Ruby tier Kayden Carter - 80

Sapphire tier - Omos - 76

Sapphire tier Charlotte Flair - 76

Sapphire tier Commander Azeez - 75

The fun doesn't stop here, as a new live event will also be released on June 17 in WWE 2K23. By using any of the male superstar cards from this pack, you can unlock an 85-rated Amethyst tier Ricochet for free. This will be a great start for your Amethyst journey as the token market unlocks one day earlier on June 16.

If you're like me and you've saved up your Tokens, we're about to eat good... One for #MyFaction lovers and F2P players, the long-awaited Amethyst token market unlocks on 16th June in #WWE2K23 If you're like me and you've saved up your Tokens, we're about to eat good... One for #MyFaction lovers and F2P players, the long-awaited Amethyst token market unlocks on 16th June in #WWE2K23.If you're like me and you've saved up your Tokens, we're about to eat good... 😈 https://t.co/7fnqP3VAtX

Like every redeem code in the game, this one also has an expiry date. Players on both PC and console must use it on or before August 1, 2023, 8:59 am PST. Following this point, the code will no longer reward a player. Having a 2K account and the latest WWE video game is a must, and the code can be redeemed only once per account.

