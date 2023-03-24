What is in the WWE 2K23 1.04 patch? All you need to know!

WWE 2K23 was released earlier this month with pretty good reviews overall. Critics praised the new MyRISE stories, the improvements to MyGM mode, and the graphical updates.

However, the game wasn't without its technical issues upon launch. Thankfully, we live in a day and age where patches exist.

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames



We’ve addressed:

🛠️ Reported Create-A-Superstar customization concerns

🛠️ Reported memory-related concerns for PS5/PC

🛠️ Exploits in MyFACTION

🛠️ Reported MyRISE main menu concern



What did the new WWE 2K23 patch fix?

The latest update to the game essentially fixed four problems a number of players had been experiencing. Here's the list:

Addressed reported concerns of a crash that may occur within Create-A-Superstar when customizing for an extended period of time

Addressed reported concerns regarding memory-related crashes that may occur on PlayStation 5 and PC

Addressed reported exploits within MyFACTION

Addressed a reported issue in MyRISE where players would be sent back to the main menu instead of continuing a storyline

A game like WWE 2K23 has multiple different modes - and each mode is going to have its own individual challenges. MyFACTION is a competitive card-based mode similar to EA's Madden NFL's Ultimate Team mode. Any exploit that offers players an unfair advantage against others is going to be a top priority for the developers to fix.

MyRISE, as we noted before, is 2K23's "story mode" (two stories, actually). Obviously, it's incredibly frustrating to be kicked out of the mode just as players are getting into the narrative. Hopefully, this won't be an issue going forward as both stories are really pretty great.

Creating a superstar in, er, Create-A-Superstar mode can be a time-consuming process. Just take a look at some of the more elaborate creations posted online. No, seriously, they're pretty amazing.

The mode gives players the option to save their work and come back later. Still, those putting extra effort into their wrestlers generally want to leave the mode on for extended periods. Now, they'll be able to.

Finally, game crashes just suck. So, they fixed that.

WWE 2K23 - featuring an elaborate Showcase mode examining the career of John Cena - is out now on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and Steam on PC.

