WWE 2K24 Patch 1.05: Stability improvements and more gameplay fixes

WWE 2K24 Patch 1.05 continues to finetune the player experience. The developers have hosted several fixes and promised stability improvements with the latest update.

There are still pertinent issues (like the "Insufficient free space" problem for downloading Community Creations) that the community would like addressed in future patches.

WWE 2K24 update 1.05 patch notes explored

The WWE 2K24 update 1.05 patch notes are as follows:

GENERAL

Several stability improvements

Audio

Added full CAS support for Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor.

Match options will also now include the ability for users to select their Ring Announcer choice of Mike Rome, Samantha Irvin, or Alicia Taylor.

Cameras

Addressed reported concerns where The Bear no Hug 2 Submission may cause cutscene not to trigger.

Addressed reported concerns where camera may incorrectly follow referee online.

Addressed reported concerns where tag at end of tag match may cause camera to lose correct target.

Improvements to Super Finisher visual effects for timing and duration.

Improved Ambulance Mode camera in Ramp View.

Addressed reported concerns related to backstage level geometry occluding camera when on top of ambulance

Camera Cuts in Gameplay>Presentation Options no longer controls Ringside Camera cuts.

Added an option to enable/disable Ringside Cameras under Gameplay >Presentation OptionsRingside Camera Cuts.

Added an option to enable/disable Super Finisher visual effects.

Improved logic for targeting referee in Backstage Brawls.

Disabled split screen with ramp view enabled.

CAA

Added Toggle Venue Features option to turn on/off the lighting rigs, rafters, jumbotron, and venue pillars while editing the arena.

Improved object placement valid location detection.

Addressed reported concerns related to having 16 or more custom arenas.

Addressed reported concerns and made adjustments to automatic cameras.

Addressed reported concerns related to canceling placement of objects not returning them to their original position.

Addressed reported concerns related to rope and turnbuckle customizations not applying to the intended part.

Addressed reported concerns related to previous customizations getting removed when reverting the current customization.

CAS

Addressed reported concerns related to custom superstars having their fighting style changed to striker when added to Universe.

MyGM

Tuning for Extreme difficulties

Buffed Extreme AI and Extreme game difficulty, providing an additional challenge for those who seek it.

AI tuning updates

AI is more competitive and is now better at collecting HOF trophies

Special Guest referee matches can now increase existing rivalries between the special guest referee and match participants.

Pre-show UI updates now display more detailed logistic information.

Additional superstar email conversations and interactions.

Updated WrestleMania arena to WrestleMania 39

CAS stars have experience levels auto-set.

Superstar cost ramp tuning.

Text scaling and legibility for superstar email responses.

Support for double title entrances.

Power card tuning.

Shake up tuning.

Bug Fixes.

Graphics

Addressed reported concerns related to shadows not displaying properly in the WrestleMania 31 daytime arena.

MyFACTION

Faction Wars Armor Tuning

Improved Multiplayer Stability

Addressed reported concerns related to Multiplayer Leaderboards

MyRise Zero reward card converted to a Persona card

MyRise

Converted Zero MyFACTION reward card to a Persona card so Zero can be used in all game modes

Addressed reported concerns related to WarGames Games story in Undisputed not rewarding the DownUpDownUp WarGames version arena.

Universe

Addressed reported concerns related to MITB cash-ins

Addressed reported concerns related to MITB briefcase missing or being incorrect

Addressed superstar assignment when editing gauntlet matches

Addressed Cutscene issues

Improved Match Card Consistency

Addressed reported concerns related to Using Custom Arenas in Universe

Adjusted AI cash-in sliders

Addressed reported concerns related to generating championship matches

