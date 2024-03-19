How to create rivalries in WWE 2K24?

Engaging in rivalries in WWE 2K24 offers an exhilarating gaming experience. These rivalries not only enhance your overall enjoyment but also add an extra layer of excitement compared to regular one-on-one matches. With various options available, such as forming teams for Tag Team rivalries or selecting your preferred opponent from the roster, there's plenty to explore.

Within the WWE Universe mode, you can actively manage your rivalries, allowing customization and control over your gaming experience. Whether you're teaming up with others or challenging individual wrestlers, the rivalry feature in WWE 2K24 offers an immersive and dynamic way to participate in any show of your choice.

For those interested in creating their own rivalries in WWE 2K24, detailed instructions are provided below.

Steps to create rivalries in WWE 2K24

Go to the Universe to manage rivalries in WWE 2K24 (Image via Steam)

Before delving into the process, it's crucial to understand its impact on your gameplay in the Universe mode. Establishing a rivalry involves initiating a conflict with a specific wrestler of your choosing from shows like Raw and Smackdown, injecting drama into your Universe Mode experience.

Furthermore, with each passing show and PPV event, the intensity of your rivalry with that wrestler escalates, transforming them into a formidable adversary.

You can also read about MY GM in WWE 2K24

Create your rivalries in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Gaming Tips & Tricks)

Now, let's delve into the process of creating rivalries. As previously mentioned, there are two types: Tag Team rivalry or One vs One rivalry.

The first step is to decide which type of rivalry you wish to initiate. The second step involves navigating to the Universe Mode from the Main Menu, where you can actualize your desired rivalries.

Follow these steps to create a rivalry:

Head to the Universe Mode from the Main Menu and select New.

Choose an empty slot provided in the section.

Select Classic Mode from the presented options.

After that, navigate to the Roster tab, where you'll find Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and an upcoming PPV event.

Select My Universe from the Roster menu.

Click on Rivalries to initiate a new rivalry.

Manage your rivalries in WWE 2K24 by selecting wrestlers (Image via YouTube/ Gaming Tips & Tricks)

Upon selecting Rivalries, follow these key steps:

You'll encounter empty slots and Weeks representing shows. Choose the day corresponding to your desired show (Monday for Raw, Tuesday for NXT, Friday for Smackdown) and then select a slot.

Upon selecting a slot, you'll be presented with various options. These options include Rivalry Type, Choose Rivalries, and Intensify. In Rivalry Type, opt for either one vs one or tag team rivalry.

Choose the wrestlers involved in the rivalry.

Determine the intensity level of the rivalry (high or low) in the Intensify option.

Once you've selected the wrestlers, rivalry type, and intensity level, click save to successfully establish your rivalry. You can then proceed to play the match featuring your newly formed rivalry.

Check out the other articles:

How to make Survivor Series match || Action Figure John Cena in WWE 2K24 || WWE 2K24 locker codes