All WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockable: Characters, arenas, belts, and more

In addition to a terrific story, WWE 2K24’s MyRise mode has plenty of unlockable content like title belts, MyFaction cards, and arenas. However, it will take some time to get them all, as you will have to play through both modes to get it all. In this article, we’ll go over every single reward that you can get and the modes you have to complete in order to get them. It’s worth it to play through these two new stories for the writing and great matches alone.

However, it would not hurt to unlock more great arenas, such as the Japan Dome and Mexico Plaza. Whether you want a cardboard belt or Asuka for your MyFaction team without grinding for her, here’s everything you can find among the WWE 2K24 MyRise unlockables.

All available rewards from WWE 2K24’s MyRise unlockables

Several great arenas can be unlocked for your use (Image via 2K Games)

As you play through both of the MyRise modes in WWE 2K24, there are many unlockable rewards. Winning matches and progressing the story can give you all sorts of great rewards, from arenas to fictional title belts. Thankfully, none of these rewards are hidden behind the various editions of 2K24.

Perhaps the best rewards are the arenas - you can use them in a wide variety of modes, and they add a fresh, new look to your matches. These battlegrounds are all unique, and some of these are fictional places brought to life for the first time. Whether you want to smash someone through an announce table at SummerSlam or build a legendary career in Japan, here’s what you can unlock:

Unlocked arenas

Arena Estatal (Undisputed

Down-Up Down-Up Arena (Undisputed)

Joshi Japan (Undisputed)

SummerSlam (Undisputed)

WrestleMania (Undisputed)

BCW (Unleashed)

Club U.K. (Unleashed)

Japan Dome (Unleashed)

Motion Capture Studio (Unleashed)

TBD Arena (Unleashed)

Additionally, some ridiculous and fantastic belts can be acquired through WWE 2K24 MyRise mode’s unlockables. If there’s anything MyRise is known for, it is the ridiculous storytelling, and in this one, there are multiversal belts to collect:

Unlocked title belts

Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship (Undisputed)

Multiversal Infinite Championship (Undisputed)

TBD Championship (Unleashed)

Most of the MyFaction cards require you to play through the "Unleashed" story mode (Image via 2K Games)

While many feel the MyFaction mode in WWE 2K24 can be paid to win, some interesting cards are unlockable through MyRise. Some of these cards, like the Lita Manager card, can be attained with the right Starter Deck, too. While you can just input a code for Action Figure Cody Rhodes, these cards require a bit more work:

Unlocked MyFaction cards

Chosen (Undisputed): Sapphire

Cole Quinn (Undisputed): Gold

Gabriel Slade (Undisputed): Gold

Slade (Undisputed): Sapphire

Tavish (Undisputed): Gold

Lita - Manager (Undisputed)

Asuka (Unleashed): Ruby

Ava Moreno (Unleashed) Sapphire

Batista (Unleashed): Ruby

Carly Prime (Unleashed): Emerald

Geneva Rose (Unleashed): Gold

John Cena (Unleashed): Ruby

Justine (Unleashed): Emerald

Meilee “Fanny” Fan (Unleashed): Gold

Odyssey Rift (Unleashed) Emerald

The Manifestation (Unleashed): Emerald

Psycho Sally (Unleashed): Emerald

