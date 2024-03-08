WWE 2K24 Hell in a Cell guide: How to break, climb and throw opponents off

WWE 2K24 brought back the legendary Hell in a Cell match. Instead of the retro 90s cage, they chose the huge, red monstrosity of the modern era. That means there likely will not be a way to put anyone through the top of the cage. While that disappoints many, you can still throw people through the wall, climb to the top, and even hurl someone to their doom on the ground below.

One of the reasons for the popularity of the Hell in a Cell match in WWE 2K24 is the many memorable matches that have taken place in one. On the other hand, this is the safest way someone could compete in this match - on a virtual platform. Here’s what you need to know about the returning match type in 2K24.

How to break the cage in WWE 2K24 Hell in a Cell Match

Keep pushing the aggression against the side wall to break through (Image via 2K Games)

In my experience, you cannot break the cage anywhere in WWE 2K24’s Hell in a Cell. You need to be ringside, as I was in the screenshot above. However, larger character builds might have difficulty in the confined space between the ring and cell walls. There are a few ways you can break through the cage.

Perhaps the simplest way is to grapple someone and use strong Irish Whips into the cage. If you do this too far away, you only throw your opponent to the floor, so you want to be close to the Hell in a Cell’s walls in WWE 2K24.

Otherwise, if someone is positioned against the cage wall, use finishers, like a Spear, to smash through. Once the wall is opened up, press R1/RB to step through. With the right timing, Roman Reigns’ Super Finisher could likely spear an opponent through the cage.

How to climb and throw your opponents off a Hell in a Cell in WWE 2K24

Use a finisher, or just keep attacking until they plummet to the ground (Image via 2K Games)

It’s easy to climb the Hell in a Cell’s cage wall. Just press R1/RB while near the wall and use the hold-up on the left stick to begin your ascent. About halfway up, you may have to press R1 again to resume climbing.

Once on the top, resume your match as usual, slamming, punching, and stomping into your opponent. If you have a finisher stocked, Irish Whip the other player to the edge of the cage to stagger them. Hit your finish, and launch them to the ground below easily.

You can do this without a finisher, as well. I kept punching, kicking, and Irish Whipping my opponent until they eventually fell off the side. Be careful if you make a diving attack off the top after them - if you miss or get countered, you will suffer significant damage during the 2K24 Hell in a Cell match.

From here, the match should be all but over - but you can continue punishing wrestlers by putting them through the announce table before winning.

