WWE Game News - Could we be getting a SmackDown: Here Comes The Pain remake?

Kevin C. Sullivan
ANALYST
Rumors
20   //    20 Jul 2019, 07:31 IST

Fans of the PS2 WWE games should have fond memories of the 2002 SmackDown title, SmackDown: Here Comes The Pain. Widely considered one of the best wrestling titles of that generation, it was the first SmackDown title to feature playable WWE Legends and contained a highly regarded Season Mode and grappling system. In fact, for a lot of people, it's regarded as the best WWE video game of all time (though not WWF - considering WWF No Mercy exists).

And, a recent tweet from a developer over at Yuke's - the team behind both Here Comes The Pain as well as the current WWE 2K series - is leading some to believe that a remake may just be in the works. (h/t to Comicbook.com)

Now, now. Hold your horses. Let's unpack what's going on here.

First, here's the Tweet:

"Had a great day at the office today. I basically had a 6 hour meeting with my co-workers discussing plans for a project that I hope becomes a reality. We played a lot of Smackdown Here Comes The Pain today."

Needless to say, this got a lot of people excited. Not just because it's such a beloved wrestling title, but because it would be the first WWE game outside of the main 2K series since WWE All Stars back in 2011.

While Williams didn't go into any more detail following that, it didn't stop the rest of Twitter from going ape.

Advertisement

Now, this could mean a number of things. It could be that Yuke's is using HCtP as inspiration for the next WWE 2K game they're working on - which, considering how far along WWE 2K20 has to be in development, would have to be next year's edition. It could legitimately be a remaster of the original game or a graphically remastered game with a current roster.

Or, it could be someone from Yuke's messing with people on Twitter.

Either way, it has plenty of us excited about a potential new game, whether it happens or not.

What do you think? Is a HCtP remake in the works? Share your thoughts in the comments further down the page!

For both more WWE and esports/gaming updates, stay right here on Sportskeeda!

WWE SmackDown PlayStation
