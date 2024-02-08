WWE Superstar removed from WWE 2K24 special edition cover after recent controversy

A WWE Superstar has been removed from the WWE 2K24 special edition cover, specifically, the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition. A wrestler known for some of the biggest moments in the event’s history was quietly removed from the cover art, though people quickly began to take notice of the significant difference. This doesn’t mean that this wrestler is also going to be removed from the game, though many feel it could be possible.

Because of the allegations against Vince McMahon and the potential involvement in sex trafficking charges the former WWE owner is currently facing, this WWE Superstar was removed from the WWE 2K24 special edition cover

Noted WWE Superstar removed from WWE 2K24 special edition cover

A noted former champion is no longer featured on the cover of the "40 Years of WrestleMania" edition. (Image via 2K Games)

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Superstar removed from the WWE 2K24 special edition cover. He was quietly replaced on the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition by a larger portrait of John Cena. You can see the differences in the image above.

This move isn’t a shock to many, considering Brock Lesnar was removed quickly from the WWE Supercard mobile game after the initial allegations came to light. While Lesnar, the former WWE Champion, was not explicitly named, it was implied to be him because of his former career in the UFC, and the company was also trying to sign him to a new contract at the time.

There were no announcements or reveals about this change, but they were quietly added. Fans saw them on digital storefronts and even in the latest 2K24 trailer. In it, the former WWE Superstar was removed from the WWE 2K24 special edition cover. There’s still no word on whether the upcoming WWE video game will feature Brock Lesnar at all, though.

It is possible to patch him out of WWE 2K24, but it’s not known at this time if they will or not. Though the game is likely complete at this point, it is possible to see the former WWE Superstar get removed from 2K24, much like he was in the Royal Rumble.

What led to Brock Lesnar’s removal from WWE 2K24’s cover?

Brock Lesnar was not named specifically in the suit. (Image via WWE)

As a part of Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, it was argued that she was coerced to take explicit photos of herself for a former WWE Superstar they were trying to hire - and this one was a former UFC Heavyweight champion. Though the name wasn't revealed, it was evident to the fans who it was.

With this in mind, Brock Lesnar has been removed from the upcoming 2K Games video game. Fans will have to wait and see if the former champion will be in the game when it launches on March 8, 2024.