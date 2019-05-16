×
WWE Universe - WWE set to release new mobile game

Pratyay
ANALYST
News
550   //    16 May 2019, 16:38 IST

WWE Universe releases on 28th May
WWE Universe releases on 28th May

WWE are all set to add a new mobile game to their already existing portfolio of mobile games which include WWE Supercard and WWE Champions. The game has been developed in partnership with Glu Mobile and the developers have promised that this will be one of the "most authentic" WWE experiences yet.

Pre-registration for the game has already begun ahead of its May 28th release. WWE.com released the following press release:

WWE Universe, a new WWE mobile game for iOS and Android, will arrive in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Tuesday, May 28. Players can pre-register on an exclusive WWE Universe website now to obtain special rewards when the game launches later this month.
In WWE Universe, players will guide a team of Superstars and WWE Legends into battles fueled by ongoing storylines and live-action multiplayer modes. Players can take charge with simple, one-touch tap controls that trigger a Superstar’s signature moves in a bout featuring authentic maneuvers, chants, music and more.
Those who guide their Superstar teams to victory in daily, weekly or special events will see their efforts reflected in exclusive in-game rewards and on the WWE Universe leaderboard tracking the achievements.

The pre-registration bonuses for the upcoming game have also been announced:

We will find out more about the game ahead of its release on the 28th of May. Needless to say, it looks like it will have micro-transactions like most on the market and we just have to see how egregious these will be.

