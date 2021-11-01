“X loses a fight, and everything is scummy”: xQc accused of lying about shootout by GTA RP community

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has come under scrutiny from NoPixel’s GTA RP community for lying.

xQc was gunned down by a fellow player during a shootout but claimed that nobody had informed him about it. The other player explained that it was not his responsibility, as xQc’s crew was supposed to notify him about the shootout.

This obviously resulted in an angry rant from the streamer, who claimed that he didn’t even have his gun out when he was shot. The drama eventually led to a discussion on the r/RPClipsGTA subreddit, where people claimed that xQc was told by his crew about the gunfight and was straight-up lying.

xQc finds himself in more GTA RP trouble, this time with NoPixel’s community

The former Overwatch pro seemed to be on the verge of getting his gun out when he was shot down during the gunfight. The streamer immediately got angry and claimed he was not told about the gunfight:

“Can you guys at least say something before you start shooting? Can you say at least anything at all? Can you engage with me? Holy f**k!”

The opposing player asked xQc to relax and stop being weird, suggesting that it was his crew’s responsibility to inform him about the gunfight. xQc then claimed that he wasn’t told about the gunfight by anyone:

“What gunfight? What gunfight? Where? What are you guys talking about? Nobody told me anything. What the f**k are you on about? Why would I go there with my gun out? I didn’t have my gun out!”

xQc had been killed by fellow streamer Juan “Flippy” Carlos Hernandez. Various people on Reddit claimed that he had, in fact, been informed by his crew about the gunfight and that he was lying.

Moreover, the Canadian personality could be seen trying to get his gun out and shoot Flippy himself. However, he was unlucky as the latter was quick to respond and immediately shot xQc dead.

One user even posted a former NoPixel video in which xQc can be seen claiming that he does not care about losing and simply wants to have fun.

After being criticized on Reddit, xQc went on another rant and ended up calling Reddit users “mentally ill”. In the video, the 25-year-old claimed he did not know about the gunfight and people who claim otherwise need “professional help”.

