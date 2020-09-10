Xbox Series X price revealed, pre-orders start on September 22

Microsoft has officially revealed the price for their next-generation console, Xbox Series X.

Both Sony and Microsoft have slated the launch of their next-generation gaming consoles in Fall 2020. It now looks like Microsoft is ahead of Sony in terms of the announcement of official details on price and pre-orders for their consoles.

Xbox Series X and Series S price and pre-orders

Xbox Series X is officially priced at 499 USD. Meanwhile, the Series S is priced at 299 USD. Both the consoles will launch globally on 10 November 2020. The pre-orders for the Series X and Series S will begin from September 22, 2020.

This is the tweet...



Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

According to Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox:

"Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021."

Xbox Series X and Series S purchase offers and more

Microsoft is going all out with their next-generation console launch as they have revealed other major details. These are as follows:

Expansion of Xbox All Access to 12 countries, offering a next-gen Xbox an24 months or 2 Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription starting at $24.99 a month, with no upfront costs.

EA Play comes to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

Microsoft has certainly come strong with their prices and offers, and the price reveal has been received very well by the gaming community.

