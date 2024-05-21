XDefiant can't connect to server issues: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

XDefiant was globally released on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT, but many players are experiencing recurring server issues, preventing them from connecting or joining a game. These issues may be due to the high number of players trying to join simultaneously, along with the game's cross-platform compatibility, which can overload the servers.

The developers are currently investigating the matter. As the game has just been released, they are likely to focus on resolving these server issues quickly. In the meantime, you can try some workarounds that might fix the problem on your end. Read on to learn more.

A guide to possibly fixing XDefiant's server issues

Server issues are frustrating for any multiplayer game, and for XDefiant, which has just recently been released, server overloads may be causing these connectivity problems. However, the issue might also be on your end. For instance, if your internet connection is not stable, maintaining a stable connection with the game's server may be difficult. Additionally, there are a few potential workarounds you can try to resolve the server connection issues:

1) Check your internet connection

First, ensure your internet connection is stable. It's highly recommended that you use an ethernet cable instead of WiFi for more reliable connectivity. Restart your router and try again.

2) For PC users: Log out from your Ubisoft account

PC users can try logging out of their Ubisoft account and then logging back in to establish a fresh server connection. This can immediately solve the server issue.

3) Restart your system

Whether you are on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, try restarting your device. This common troubleshooting step can help establish a fresh connection and resolve the server issues.

4) Check server status

Since the game is new, the developers may perform server maintenance without much notice to resolve various minor issues. So, you should visit the official Ubisoft site to check if the servers are live. If they are down, you should patiently wait for them to come back online.

That concludes our foray into the game's server connectivity issue. If none of the fixes work, be sure to keep an eye on XDefiant's official X handle. They will notify users once the server connection issues are resolved.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned solutions and fixes are not guaranteed to work.

