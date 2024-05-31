XDefiant Double XP event: Start and end date, how to play, and more

There's a new XDefiant Double XP event this weekend for players to take advantage of if they want to earn more XP-based rewards. The event will kick off on May 31, 2024, at 1 PM ET and will run until June 3, 2024 at 1 PM ET. Players can gain additional XP by participating in matches across all game modes.

Earlier this week, a double weapon XP event happened which gave players a chance to level up their XDefiant weapons more quickly. This article will walk you through the full details of the upcoming XDefiant Double XP event.

XDefiant Double XP event start and end dates and times for all regions

As mentioned, the new XDefiant Double XP event will run from May 31, 2024, ET to June 3, 2024. However, the event time may vary depending on your region.

Check the event's start and end time across the globe:

Start time and date for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): May 31, 2024, 10:00 AM

May 31, 2024, 10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): May 31, 2024, 11:00 AM

May 31, 2024, 11:00 AM Central Time (CT): May 31, 2024, 12:00 PM

May 31, 2024, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): May 31, 2024, 1:00 PM

May 31, 2024, 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): May 31, 2024, 5:00 PM

May 31, 2024, 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET): May 31, 2024, 7:00 PM

May 31, 2024, 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 31, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 31, 2024, 8:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 13, 2024, 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 31, 2024, 10:30 PM

May 31, 2024, 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 1, 2024, 1:00 AM

June 1, 2024, 1:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 1, 2024, 2:00 AM

June 1, 2024, 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 1, 2024, 3:00 AM

End time and date for all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): June 3, 2024, 10:00 AM

June 3, 2024, 10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): June 3, 2024, 11:00 AM

June 3, 2024, 11:00 AM Central Time (CT): June 3, 2024, 12:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): June 3, 2024, 1:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): June 3, 2024, 5:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET): June 3, 2024, 7:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): June 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 8:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

June 3, 2024, 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 3, 2024, 10:30 PM

June 3, 2024, 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 4, 2024, 1:00 AM

June 4, 2024, 1:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 4, 2024, 2:00 AM

June 4, 2024, 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 4, 2024, 3:00 AM

How to join the XDefiant Double XP event?

To participate in the XDefiant Double XP event, players need to play matches in any mode. The XP boost is automatically applied to your games.

Make sure to make the most of the event as it only lasts three days. Once the event ends, the XP yield for each match will return to normal.

