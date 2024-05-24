XDefiant Double Weapon XP event: Start and end date, how to play, and more

The XDefiant Double Weapon XP event will kick off on May 24, 2024, at 10 AM PT and will conclude on May 28, 2024, at 10 AM PT. During this limited-time event, players can earn double the weapon XP by simply participating in the game. Currently, one of the most requested features in the game is to increase the rate of experience gained especially when it comes to weapons.

Although the developers have yet to tweak the XP multipliers, they have given the fans a limited-time opportunity to earn double weapon XP in the upcoming days. In this article, we will take a closer look at the event start and end dates and times for all regions, how you can participate in the event, and more.

XDefiant Double Weapon XP event start and end dates and times for all regions

As mentioned earlier, the XDefiant Double Weapon XP event will begin on May 24, 2024, at 10 AM PT and will end on May 28, 2024, at 10 AM PT. However, this time and date might look a bit different depending on your region of residence.

For your convenience, here is when the event will go live and subsequently end around the world:

Start date and time for all regions

Pacific Time (PT): May 24, 2024, 10:00 AM

May 24, 2024, 10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): May 24, 2024, 11:00 AM

May 24, 2024, 11:00 AM Central Time (CT): May 24, 2024, 12:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): May 24, 2024, 1:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): May 24, 2024, 5:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET): May 24, 2024, 7:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 24, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 8:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 24, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 24, 2024, 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 24, 2024, 10:30 PM

May 24, 2024, 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): May 25, 2024, 1:00 AM

May 25, 2024, 1:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 25, 2024, 2:00 AM

May 25, 2024, 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 25, 2024, 3:00 AM

End date and time for all regions

Pacific Time (PT): May 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

May 28, 2024, 10:00 AM Mountain Time (MT): May 28, 2024, 11:00 AM

May 28, 2024, 11:00 AM Central Time (CT): May 28, 2024, 12:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET): May 28, 2024, 1:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 1:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): May 28, 2024, 5:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 5:00 PM Central European Time (CET): May 28, 2024, 7:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 7:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET): May 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 8:00 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): May 28, 2024, 8:00 PM

May 28, 2024, 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): May 28, 2024, 10:30 PM

May 28, 2024, 10:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): May 29, 2024, 1:00 AM

May 29, 2024, 1:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 29, 2024, 2:00 AM

May 29, 2024, 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): May 29, 2024, 3:00 AM

As seen from the above list, the event will go live in certain regions such as China, Japan, and Australia, on May 25, 2024. Similarly, these regions will also see the event conclude on May 29, 2024. However, these are merely differences in the time zones, and the XDefiant Double Weapon XP event will start and end at the same time around the world.

How to participate in the XDefiant Double Weapon XP event?

Developers have kept things simple to participate in the XDefiant Double Weapon XP event. All you need to do to reap the double weapon XP in this event is to play the game and the XP multiplier will be automatically applied to all the weapons you use. This additional XP can help you level up your weapons quickly and unlock the Mastery Camos for your favorite weapons.

The only condition to earn the additional weapon XP is to play the game between the abovementioned dates i.e., between May 24, 2024, at 10 AM PT and May 28, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

That covers everything that fans need to know about the XDefiant Double Weapon XP event.

