XDefiant Refer a Friend program: How to invite, rewards, and more

XDefiant Refer a Friend program is currently underway, allowing fans to invite their friends and reap unique rewards for it. They can earn up to ten in-game rewards including cosmetics and consumables. Players get a unique referral link that they can send to their friends who have never played XDefiant and once they sign up and complete the necessary steps, the inviter becomes eligible for rewards.
That said, in this brief guide we will take a closer look at how to invite friends using the XDefiant Refer a Friend program, and all the rewards that you can get by doing so.
How to invite your friends to the XDefiant Refer a Friend program?
Inviting friends to the XDefiant Refer a Friend program is pretty straightforward. You can do so by following these steps:
- First, you must play XDefiant and reach Level 10 in-game. This makes you eligible for the Refer a Friend program.
- Next, head over to the Refer a Friend program official page and sign in using your Ubisoft account.
- Now invite your friends who have never played the game before. Please ensure that they have a Ubisoft account as well.
- Once the invitee has accepted the invite, they must play the game till Level 10.
Once they reach Level 10, you will earn a reward. But that's not all, even the friend you invite will get a Battle Pass XP Booster for joining the game via your link.
What are all the rewards in the XDefiant Refer a Friend program?
There are a total of 10 rewards that you can earn via the XDefiant Refer a Friend program. These rewards are awarded depending on the number of friends you've invited who have reached Level 10 in-game. Here are all the rewards:
- 1 Friend: 1 x 20-minute Weapon XP Booster
- 2 Friends: 1 x Battle Pass Tier
- 3 Friends: 3 x 40-minute Battle Pass XP Boosters
- 4 Friends: Street Art Player Card
- 5 Friends: MP5 – Eruption Common Weapon Skin
- 6 Friends: 5 x 60-minute Weapon XP Boosters
- 7 Friends: AK47 – Shamrock Common Weapon Skin
- 8 Friends: Speech Bubble Emoji pack
- 9 Friends: Game Over Rare character skin for Denver
- 10 Friends: M870 – Blaze Legendary weapon skin
That covers everything about the new Refer a Friend program.
Check out our other XDefiant articles:
- How to add friends in XDefiant
- XDefiant "Unable to find match" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more
- Can you play XDefiant on PS4 and Xbox One?
- How to convert your Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 sensitivity to XDefiant
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!