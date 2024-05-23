XDefiant Refer a Friend program: How to invite, rewards, and more

XDefiant Refer a Friend program is currently underway, allowing fans to invite their friends and reap unique rewards for it. They can earn up to ten in-game rewards including cosmetics and consumables. Players get a unique referral link that they can send to their friends who have never played XDefiant and once they sign up and complete the necessary steps, the inviter becomes eligible for rewards.

That said, in this brief guide we will take a closer look at how to invite friends using the XDefiant Refer a Friend program, and all the rewards that you can get by doing so.

How to invite your friends to the XDefiant Refer a Friend program?

Expand Tweet

Inviting friends to the XDefiant Refer a Friend program is pretty straightforward. You can do so by following these steps:

First, you must play XDefiant and reach Level 10 in-game. This makes you eligible for the Refer a Friend program.

Next, head over to the Refer a Friend program official page and sign in using your Ubisoft account.

Now invite your friends who have never played the game before. Please ensure that they have a Ubisoft account as well.

Once the invitee has accepted the invite, they must play the game till Level 10.

Once they reach Level 10, you will earn a reward. But that's not all, even the friend you invite will get a Battle Pass XP Booster for joining the game via your link.

What are all the rewards in the XDefiant Refer a Friend program?

Rewards in the Refer a Friend program (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a total of 10 rewards that you can earn via the XDefiant Refer a Friend program. These rewards are awarded depending on the number of friends you've invited who have reached Level 10 in-game. Here are all the rewards:

1 Friend : 1 x 20-minute Weapon XP Booster

: 1 x 20-minute Weapon XP Booster 2 Friends : 1 x Battle Pass Tier

: 1 x Battle Pass Tier 3 Friends : 3 x 40-minute Battle Pass XP Boosters

: 3 x 40-minute Battle Pass XP Boosters 4 Friends : Street Art Player Card

: Street Art Player Card 5 Friends : MP5 – Eruption Common Weapon Skin

: MP5 – Eruption Common Weapon Skin 6 Friends : 5 x 60-minute Weapon XP Boosters

: 5 x 60-minute Weapon XP Boosters 7 Friends : AK47 – Shamrock Common Weapon Skin

: AK47 – Shamrock Common Weapon Skin 8 Friends : Speech Bubble Emoji pack

: Speech Bubble Emoji pack 9 Friends : Game Over Rare character skin for Denver

: Game Over Rare character skin for Denver 10 Friends: M870 – Blaze Legendary weapon skin

That covers everything about the new Refer a Friend program.

Check out our other XDefiant articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback