XDefiant "Unable to find match" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The XDefiant "Unable to find match" error has been bugging players on its release day. Soon after the game went live, users reported they were unable to join a lobby and thus, were unable to play the game. There can be numerous reasons for this error to occur, both client-sided anded server-sided. If it is the prior, you can implement a few fixes to resolve the issue on your end.

However, if it is server-sided, unfortunately, there's little you can do. That said, in this guide, we'll take a look at some of the possible fixes to resolve the "Unable to find match" error.

How to possibly fix the XDefiant "Unable to find match" error?

Before you begin with the XDefiant "Unable to find match" error fixes, make sure that the problem doesn't lie with the game. To verify this, you can easily check out the live feed of XDefiant's X handle to know the current status of the game. If you are sure that the problem isn't server-sided, then try out the following fixes:

Restart your router

One of the primary reasons for the "Unable to find match" error is that the game cannot maintain a connection with the servers. So, if you're sure that the issue is on your end, you should first restart your router. A proper reboot of the router will clear its cache and memory, potentially fixing a host of network-related issues.

A proper reboot of the router will require you to disconnect any source of power to it for at least 10 seconds. Once the 10 seconds are over, you can reconnect your device and turn it on.

Verify the game files

Sometimes, such issues occur when the game's files are corrupted. This is especially true if you have had the game preloaded for a while. To check if your files aren't broken, it is highly advised to run an integrity check. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to your Ubisoft Connect library and select the game.

Click on the three dots right next to the Play button.

Select 'Verify files'.

This will run a thorough check of the game files to see if anything's corrupted. If it is, the client will automatically reacquire them and you will be able to join a match again.

Flush the DNS cache

If the above two fixes don't resolve the issue, players are advised to flush the DNS cache. Here's how you can do so:

First, launch Windows Command Prompt.

Then, type in the "ipconfig /flushdns" without the quotes.

Press 'Enter'.

If you followed the abovementioned steps correctly, you will be presented with the "Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache" message. Now simply restart your game along with the Ubisoft Connect client and that should resolve the XDefiant "Unable to find match" error.

That covers all the possible fixes for XDefiant "Unable to find match" error. If you're still facing the error, it is advised to contact Ubisoft's official technical support team for further assistance with the problem.

