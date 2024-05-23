How to unlock all XDefiant Mastery camos?

In XDefiant, a total of three Mastery camos can be claimed for free. But you must fulfill different criteria before equipping them with your weapons. Fortunately, the challenges are simple and can be completed without issues if you simply grind the game and rake in a lot of XP. This will also help you unlock new attachments that can be used in the custom loadouts.

This article will highlight all the XDefiant Mastery camos and how to unlock them.

Unlock Criteria for Weapon Mastery Camos in XDefiant

The Mastery camos exist in shooter titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and XDefiant to incentivize the player base to spend more time in-game. It also becomes an item that can be used to showcase one’s prowess in the game and the success they've had with the weapon.

Here are all the Mastery Camos in Ubisoft’s latest shooter title and the unlock criteria:

Bronze: Reach weapon Level 50

Reach weapon Level 50 Silver: Reach weapon Level 75

Reach weapon Level 75 Gold: Reach weapon Level 100

As the names suggest, each skin features a stylish and shiny tint on the weapon body. However, unlike some other multiplayer shooters, XDefiant developers have decided to only put these Mastery skins on the metallic parts and not the attachments as they can be swapped.

Also read: Best Libertad Loadout

AK-47 Mastery tab in the Loadout menu (Image via Ubisoft)

Raising the level of one weapon to 100 will take several hours of grinding. However, the polished look of the mastery skins is worth the time and effort. Since these are permanent camos in the game, you can keep playing at your own pace. This will eventually level up your weapons and help you unlock the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Mastery camos.

The criteria are the same for all the weapons present in XDefiant. Although the arsenal is quite small, securing the mastery for all the guns will be very difficult.

Also read: All game modes explained

However, you can boost this process by utilizing the Double XP boosters from Ubisoft. While you might get some for free in the seasonal battle pass or by completing challenges, they will mostly need to be purchased from the store. These boosters can help you gain a tremendous amount of weapon XP with ease.

It is important to note that you should try unlocking all weapons before committing to a grind for the Mastery camos. This will help you determine the best gun that suits your playstyle. You can unlock all guns by completing the tasks listed in the Challenges tab in the Home menu. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

