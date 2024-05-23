The top five maps for playing the faction Phantoms in XDefiant depend on the abilities you have and how well you execute them. There are five factions in the title each with unique abilities and classes: Cleaners, DedSec, Libertad, Phantoms, and Echelon. Moreover, there are two map categories, Arena maps and Linear maps, with each offering different modes to play. Arena maps are designed for fast-paced games while Linear maps offer modes like Escort and Zone control.

Top 5 maps for Phantoms in XDefiant ranked from worst to best

Before we start this guide, it is important to know some information about the Phantoms faction. Phantoms are future soldiers who use their shields and other defensive tools to hold the key areas and play defensively. They have four abilities that are listed below

Active Ability 1 (Blitz Shield): This ability features a tactical shield when pressing the Melee button.

This ability features a tactical shield when pressing the Melee button. Active Ability 2 ( Mag Barrier): This ability creates an electromagnetic barrier that will help block incoming attacks from enemies.

This ability creates an electromagnetic barrier that will help block incoming attacks from enemies. Passive Ability (Hardened): This ability will increase the health which is useful to survive longer in a fight.

This ability will increase the health which is useful to survive longer in a fight. Ultra Ability (Aegis): This ability forms a spherical electro-scattergun shield that will protect players from close-range attacks.

5) Showtime

Showtime map for Phantoms in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Showtime map features movie studios and stages offering open areas and tight corners for both short-range and long-range fights. Phantoms’s Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier abilities can play a crucial role while defending from enemies in long-range fights.

These abilities can block enemies' bullets and grenades help you and your team to find cover during a prolonged combat encounter. Moreover, Phantoms’s Hardened ability helps you and your team to regain health, which is necessary to stay alive in a crucial fight.

4) Mayday

Mayday map for Phantom in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Mayday features a crashed airplane whose parts are spread all over the map. The main body is located at the center while the seats are scattered everywhere. It is possible to hide and fight on this map for which the faction Phantoms in XDefiant are ideal.

Their ultra ability, Aegis, helps you and your teammates take cover under the plasma spherical electro-scattergun shield for a close-range fight. Additionally, the Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier abilities protect you and your teammates from any surprise attacks that are possible on this map.

3) Liberty

Liberty map for Phantoms in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Liberty map features a broken Statue of Liberty and an empty building, which offers opportunities for both long and close-range engagements. The faction Phantoms in XDefiant are suitable on this map as their Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier ability help you and your team to defend against attacks from the open area.

Additionally, their Hardened ability is very useful for gaining health in battle. Moreover, the ultra ability, Aegis, protects you from hidden enemies and surprise attacks from many places on this map.

2) Attica Heights

Attica Height map for Phantoms in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Attica Heights map features staircases, an upper position advantage, and several cozy spots. Phantoms in XDefiant are ideal in this map as their Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier abilities are very useful to attack enemies while remaining behind a shield.

This map features several key areas and chokepoints where the Ultra ability, Aegis, can play a crucial role in setting up a spherical shield and controlling enemies' attacks during close-range fights. Moreover, the Passive ability, Hardened, helps increase the health of you and your teammates when attacked by enemies.

1) Arena

Arena map for Phantoms in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Arena map offers indoor fast-paced fights with several cozy places to hide. Phantoms faction is ideal in this map for their defensive abilities. With Blitz Shield and Mag Barrier abilities, you can easily hold the key areas of this map. Moreover in crucial situations such as final rounds, Phantoms’s Aegis ability can be useful to gain health and survive much longer to take advantage of the match.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the top five maps for Phantoms in XDefiant

