XDefiant settings you need to change before playing

XDefiant showcases a wide array of factions and gameplay mechanics. In addition to its free-to-play model, this title offers several modes that provide an engaging experience for players. With such a dynamic game, optimal settings are crucial to fully dive into the action.

While visuals certainly play a role in this multiplayer 4v4 battleground, low-to-medium-end PC users struggling to achieve playable FPS may find themselves at a disadvantage during combat engagements despite what they see on screen.

Thus, this article will showcase some important changes that need to be made in the game's settings.

Best XDefiant video settings

Best video settings (Image via Ubisoft)

The video settings come with many customization options that greatly impact the overall performance. Some of the best customization options are mentioned below:

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Refresh Rate : Main monitor's maximum refresh rate

: Main monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Monitor : 1

: 1 Tripple Buffering : On

: On Reduced Latency : On

: On NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency : On+Boost

: On+Boost Brightness : 15

: 15 Contrast: 15

Best XDefiant graphics settings

Customize the graphics settings to get more FPS. (Image via Ubisoft)

The graphics settings have key elements that must be altered to have an optimized experience in the game. While some can be set to high if you have a high-end PC, there are others where tweaking can greatly boost performance if you have a low-to-medium system configuration.

Graphics Settings

DX12 Renderer : Off

: Off Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom V-Sync Mode : Off

: Off Framerate Limit : Off

: Off Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Spot Shadows : Low

: Low Spot Shadow Resolution : Low

: Low Contact Shadows : Off

: Off Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Sharpening : 5

: 5 Particle Detail : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Location Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Vegetation Quality : Low

: Low Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Object Detail : 20

: 20 Extra Streaming Distance : 0

: 0 Lens Flare : Off

: Off Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Chromatic Aberration : On

: On Terrain Quality: Medium

If you are struggling with the FPS count, it could signal the time for your graphics card drivers to be updated. Whether AMD or NVIDIA fuels your graphics capabilities, make sure to update them to their most recent versions.

XDefiant matchmaking settings

The crossplay feature enables players from various platforms to team up. (Image via Ubisoft)

Since XDefiant supports crossplay, players on PC can team up with those playing on Xbox consoles or PS5. Although the console players have an aim-assist feature, it is highly recommended to turn on crossplay since it significantly reduces the time taken to find a match.

To enable this feature, go to Settings then choose the Matchmaking & Account tab. The settings you need to change are shown below:

Crossplay : On

: On Input-Based Matchmaking: On

This concludes our guide for the XDefiant settings you should change before the battle starts.

