The new free-to-play game by Ubisoft, XDefiant, has been released, and a lot of players are hopping on it. It is a 4v4 first-person shooter arena with unique combat mechanics. Thus, if you want to excel in your performance and gameplay, it is important to make adjustments to some of the controller settings. This piece will showcase all of the controller settings you need to change in this latest multiplayer title.

XDefiant best controller settings for an elevated experience

There are various ways to delve into XDefiant's combat system and having the prominent settings can make or break your experience. With an extensive amount of customization and loadout, ensure to set the best settings as per your preference.

If you are unsure about the default settings, here are the best XDefiant controller settings for both the keyboard-mouse and the Xbox controller:

XDefiant keyboard-mouse control settings

Best keyboard-mouse control settings (Image via Ubisoft)

Mouse Settings

Mouse Sensitivity : 20

: 20 Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) : 1.00x

: 1.00x Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) : 1.00x

: 1.00x Mouse Acceleration : Off

: Off Invert Vertical Axis : Off

: Off Right Click Back : Off

: Off Look Mouse to Game Windows: On

Bindings

Move Forward : W

: W Move Backward : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Sprint/Hold Breath (ADS) : Left Shift

: Left Shift Fire Weapon : Left mouse button

: Left mouse button Aim : Right mouse button

: Right mouse button Reload : R

: R Jump/Mantle : Space

: Space Crouch/Slide : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Interact : F

: F Melee : C

: C Select Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Select Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Cycle Weapon plus : Mouse wheel up

: Mouse wheel up Cycle Weapon minus : Mouse wheel down

: Mouse wheel down Ultra : Q

: Q Activate Ability : E

: E Deploy Device : G

: G Force Walk : X

: X Push-to-Talk : K

: K Show Scoreboard : Tab

: Tab Toggle Help : F1

: F1 Show Mouse Cursor : Alt

: Alt Open Social Menu : F2

: F2 Open Settings Menu : F3

: F3 View Fullscreen Map : M

: M Voice Chat Toggle : V

: V Voice Chat Channel Switch : N

: N Toggle Team Comp : T

: T Toggle Text Chat : Enter

: Enter Text Chat Channel Switch : Right Ctrl

: Right Ctrl Open Quickchat: Mouse button 3/Z

XDefiant Xbox controller settings

Brawler is a great preset for Xbox controller (Image via Ubisoft)

Gamepad Presets

Faction Ability : LB

: LB Aim Down Sights : LT

: LT Throw Device : RB

: RB Fire Weapon : RT

: RT Sprint : Left stick button

: Left stick button Move : Left stick

: Left stick Help Overlay : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Team Comp Overlay : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Trigger Ultra : LB+RB

: LB+RB Switch Weapon : Y

: Y Reload : X

: X Melee : B

: B Jump/Mantle : A

: A Look : Right stick

: Right stick Crouch : Right stick button

: Right stick button Scoreboard : Option button

: Option button Menu: Menu button

This concludes our guide on the best controller settings for XDefiant.

