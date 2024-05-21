The new free-to-play game by Ubisoft, XDefiant, has been released, and a lot of players are hopping on it. It is a 4v4 first-person shooter arena with unique combat mechanics. Thus, if you want to excel in your performance and gameplay, it is important to make adjustments to some of the controller settings. This piece will showcase all of the controller settings you need to change in this latest multiplayer title.
XDefiant best controller settings for an elevated experience
There are various ways to delve into XDefiant's combat system and having the prominent settings can make or break your experience. With an extensive amount of customization and loadout, ensure to set the best settings as per your preference.
If you are unsure about the default settings, here are the best XDefiant controller settings for both the keyboard-mouse and the Xbox controller:
XDefiant keyboard-mouse control settings
Mouse Settings
- Mouse Sensitivity: 20
- Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00x
- Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00x
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Invert Vertical Axis: Off
- Right Click Back: Off
- Look Mouse to Game Windows: On
Bindings
- Move Forward: W
- Move Backward: S
- Move Left: A
- Move Right: D
- Sprint/Hold Breath (ADS): Left Shift
- Fire Weapon: Left mouse button
- Aim: Right mouse button
- Reload: R
- Jump/Mantle: Space
- Crouch/Slide: Left Ctrl
- Interact: F
- Melee: C
- Select Primary Weapon: 1
- Select Secondary Weapon: 2
- Cycle Weapon plus: Mouse wheel up
- Cycle Weapon minus: Mouse wheel down
- Ultra: Q
- Activate Ability: E
- Deploy Device: G
- Force Walk: X
- Push-to-Talk: K
- Show Scoreboard: Tab
- Toggle Help: F1
- Show Mouse Cursor: Alt
- Open Social Menu: F2
- Open Settings Menu: F3
- View Fullscreen Map: M
- Voice Chat Toggle: V
- Voice Chat Channel Switch: N
- Toggle Team Comp: T
- Toggle Text Chat: Enter
- Text Chat Channel Switch: Right Ctrl
- Open Quickchat: Mouse button 3/Z
XDefiant Xbox controller settings
Gamepad Presets
- Faction Ability: LB
- Aim Down Sights: LT
- Throw Device: RB
- Fire Weapon: RT
- Sprint: Left stick button
- Move: Left stick
- Help Overlay: Left (D-Pad)
- Team Comp Overlay: Right (D-Pad)
- Trigger Ultra: LB+RB
- Switch Weapon: Y
- Reload: X
- Melee: B
- Jump/Mantle: A
- Look: Right stick
- Crouch: Right stick button
- Scoreboard: Option button
- Menu: Menu button
This concludes our guide on the best controller settings for XDefiant.
