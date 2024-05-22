The top 5 maps for Libertad in XDefiant can definitely help you get an advantage on the battlefield. Ubisoft’s latest title XDefiant offers five factions and two map categories. These factions are Libertad, Phantoms, Echelon, Cleaners, and DedSec, which are inspired by other titles from Ubisoft, like Watchdog, Far Cry, and more. These factions have their unique active and passive abilities, which you can leverage while playing the game. Among these factions, Libertad in XDefiant has all the freedom fighters who have healing abilities to help on the battlefield.

This article will guide you to the top 5 maps for Libertad in XDefiant

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 maps for Libertad in XDefiant ranked from worst to best

5) Attica Heights

Attica Heights map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Attica Heights map for Libertad in XDefiant can be an ideal one as it features smaller cozy areas and staircases designed for fast-paced gameplay. The Libertad faction’s healing abilities are valuable in this scenario. Libertad’s abilities, like the BioVida Boost and El Remedio, are perfect for sustaining your team through an extensive battle in the map’s enclosed spaces.

Moreover, the Medico Supremo, which is the Ultra ability that increases the health of you and your teammate for a short period is crucial to turning the tide in a critical situation.

4) Liberty

The Liberty map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Liberty map is based on the real-life Liberty Island in the USA. The map offers both long-range and close-range fights, featuring a broken Statue of Liberty and empty buildings. The faction Libertad in XDefiant can be a perfect choice on this map. Libertad’s abilities, such as BioVida Boost and Medico Supremo, can be useful to heal in between crucial fights inside the building.

Moreover, the map combines open spaces where Libertad’s El Remedio ability can be useful, as it launches a gas canister to heal you and your teammates nearby while engaging in a crucial fight.

3) Mayday

Mayday map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Mayday map features crashed airplane parts all over it, which offers tight corners and multiple combat areas. The faction Libertad in XDefiant is ideal on this map as it offers plenty of enclosed places where close-range combat is possible. Libertad’s BioVida Boost and El Remedio ability can be effective in such close-range engagement, where you need fast healing to sustain the fight. Moreover, the Medico Supremo ultra ability is useful in the Mayday map for controlling the key areas.

Read more: Will XDefiant feature pay-to-win mechanism?

2) Emporium

Emporium map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The emporium map is set on a broken marketplace filled with tight corners and open spaces. Libertad faction is ideal in this map as its BioVida Boost and El Remedio ability play a crucial role in healing you and your teammates during critical close-range engagements.

Moreover, the map offers open space, so long-range fights can be possible where Libertad’s Medico Supremo ultra ability will be perfect for healing you and keeping you alive on the battleground.

Also read: Why is XDefiant not working today? Launch day delay explored

1) Arena

Arena map in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

The Arena map offers fast-paced indoor combat with several enclosed places to hide and fight. The Libertad faction perfectly fits in this map as their healing abilities, like BioVida Boost and El Remedio, can be crucial to leverage medical aids while in a fight. Moreover, you can hide in an enclosed corner while fighting and use the Medico Supremo ultra ability to regain your health.

This concludes everything you must know regarding the top 5 maps for Libertad in XDefiant, ranked from worst to best

