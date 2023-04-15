XDefiant "FOXTROT-01" error code: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

XDefiant has recently gained popularity because of its distribution as a free-to-play game and its mechanics being similar to Call of Duty. While it has not released officially as of yet, it has a lot of content even its beta phase. The company is also expected to bring tons of more modes and maps when it officially makes its way to the live servers.

Since XDefiant is currently in the beta phase, it's prone to many errors. Recently, players have reported that one of the most common error codes they are facing is FOXTROT-01. The game becomes inaccessible when someone receives this, and it generally occurs during the launch process or when in the middle of a gaming session.

This article will define the players of the FOXTROT-01 error code in Ubisoft's latest multiplayer installment and its fixes.

FOXTROT-01 is a common error in XDefiant with minimal fixes

ichbinRey @ichBinOsten @UbisoftSupport I have issue that i cant connect to xdefiant servers. FOXTROT-01 code shows up. @UbisoftSupport I have issue that i cant connect to xdefiant servers. FOXTROT-01 code shows up.

FOXTROT-01 error generally occurs when Ubisoft servers are down and the client's device is unable to establish a connection with the game servers. While it cannot be fixed if the issue lies on the developer's end, players can check certain things to be sure that it'S not happening from their side.

Possible reasons and fixes

Rooster @117Rooster @PlayXDefiant anyone else getting stuck on opening loading screen? Just says 100% and then will foxtrot error. PS5 btw. #XDefiant @PlayXDefiant anyone else getting stuck on opening loading screen? Just says 100% and then will foxtrot error. PS5 btw. #XDefiant https://t.co/ioqoEO90AE

Players can follow the following fixes to mitigate the FOXTROT-01 error:

1) Restarting the game

Sometimes the easiest fix is just to restart the game. When the server faces certain issues, they start to eject players to keep the some systems running. The client side does not receive these without relaunching the title.

2) Checking the internet connection

The internet connection may become unstable due to certain circumstances and the server may become unable to establish a stable connection. Restarting the router may fix the issue.

3) Checking server status

The Ubisoft servers allocated for XDefiant may go under maintenance and refuse to grant newly connected players. Their status can be checked from the official website.

4) Verifying game files

The game files may become corrupt, which is the reason for the error to occur. Sometimes, the title may also push updates mid-way requiring an update and system restart to reconnect to the servers.

5) Disabling VPN

Certain VPNs may create problems while connecting to the game servers. Disabling them may make the connection stable and fix the issue.

This concludes with a list of possible reasons and their fixes that players can use to mitigate the FOXTROT-01 error code in Ubisoft's latest installment, XDefiant. Those who are still facing issues may opt to contact the developer and get further guidance about this issue.

