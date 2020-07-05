Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Semifinals: Results and overall standings

The XO Cup boasts a prize pool of 50,000 INR and is one of the most prestigious PUBG Mobile tournaments of the country.

Reckoning Esports, Kill2Survive, Hydra Official, Abstract Esports & Retribution X have qualified for the Finals.

XO Cup Semifinals

The XO Cup, powered by Esports Xo, managed by TGW Gaming, and with Sportskeeda Esports as its media partner, has reached its ultimate stage. The finals of the prestigious PUBG Mobile tournament will begin from 7th July 2020.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of 50,000 INR. XO Cup provides a very good platform for emerging teams to complete against Tier A Teams of the PUBG Mobile community.

The tournament started off with more than 4000 participating teams. XO Cup is now down to its final stage, and we've got the five qualified teams that will be participating in the finals along with 15 other teams.

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile qualified teams for Finals

Reckoning Esports

Kill2Survive

Hydra Official

Abstract Esports

Retribution X

These teams will be joining 15 other invited teams that have shown exemplary performance in past tournaments and competitive Scrims.

Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Semifinals overall standings

#1 Reckoning Esports - 141 points (72 kills)

#2 Kill2Survive - 104 points (46 kills)

#3 Hydra Official - 99 points (51 kills)

#4 Abstract Esports - 97 points (36 kills)

#5 Retribution X - 86 points (32 kills)

#6 Team Pushers - 74 points (24 kills)

#7 Esports Network - 72 points (31 kills)

#8 Elves - 72 points (29 kills)

#9 Claw Ravegears - 68 points (27 kills)

#10 Kingdom Rise - 64 points (19 kills)

#11 Team Demonics - 54 points (26 kills)

#12 Velocity Gaming Esports - 49 points (23 kills)

#13 X8 Esports - 41 points (20 kills)

#14 Karma Officials - 38 points (17 kills)

#15 Glitch Mob Esports - 28 points (10 kills)

#16 4king - 21 points (11 kills)

#17 FMG Esports - 17 points (7 kills)

#18 Infinity Esports - 11 points (5 kills)

#19 Team Insane - 6 points (0 kills)

#20 Leg Stump - 0 points (0 kills)

The Xo Cup PUBG Mobile Finals will go live on 7th July July at 7 PM IST. Fans can catch the broadcast or live stream of the tournament on Esports Xo's official YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the official Sportskeeda Esports page.