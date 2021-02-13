xQc gifts subs worth $500,000

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in the industry right now. His streams are quite entertaining, but his notorious personality is what attracts a large number of viewers.

Recently, he gifted about 100,000 subs which are valued at approximately $5 per sub.

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account

Also read: Dr Disrespect shares a jaw-dropping update on his own CDL team

This is a massive number even for a popular streamer like xQc. The Canadian streamer who gifted about a 100,000 subs realized that the value of his subs amount to almost half a million dollars.

Now, Twitch partners like xQc can gift subs which believe it or not, is a pretty lucrative business proposition.

Being a Twitch partner, xQc gets a hefty return on the $5 subs that he gifts. So he gets a good return each time he decides to gift subs, which is a pretty sweet deal.

xQc comments on the timing of donations

Advertisement

While donations are a massive part of livestreaming, the Canadian streamer feels that the timing isn't always right. He also believes that people should know what the best time to donate is, which doesn't cause trouble for either of the two parties involved.

xQc has streamed several titles over the course of his career on Twich. He also played an instrumental role in invigorating the Among Us community last year which in turn played a massive role in boosting his channel.

More recently, he took on GTA's RP server after spending an enormous amount of time on OfflineTV's Rust server.

NoPixel 3.0 was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has seen a meteoric rise on Twitch. While the variety streamer has already encountered a couple of glitches, we're bound to get more entertaining streams as the developers keep working on these issues.