"This guy's pretending": xQc attempts to clear his name after follower gets banned from LilyPichu's chat for obscenities

Felix "xQc" Lengyel went on a brief detective-style adventure during his latest stream after seeing a horrific message from his alleged follower on Lily "LilyPichu" Ki's stream.

In a desperate bid to absolve himself of any wrong-doing, xQc searched through the follower's chat logs, roasting them after assumedly figuring out the intention behind naming him while sending chat messages to LilyPichu.

"This guy's pretending to be an xQc viewer."

xQc digs through alleged follower's chat logs

During a recent stream of Felix "xQc" Lengyel's, the content creator happened to react to a clip of Lily "LilyPichu" Ki's where she denied an unban request from a follower who called themselves a fan of xQc.

Upon viewing the clip, he quickly searched for the viewer's name in his own chat, pulling up their profile for all to see.

They had only sent one message in xQc's chat, which had the streamer audibly making a sound of confusion, before exclaiming "Brother?" and say the following:

"Guys, guys, guys, guys guys guys. This guy's pretending to be an xQc viewer. Guys, he's not- he's not even a juicer. He's not even a juicer."

The message that the follower had sent in his chat, asking him where they should enter their Squid Game code.

A "juicer" is what xQc's viewers are commonly referred to as. The streamer then looked at the account's "follow" date, which showed that they only followed him on December 21, 2020.

Cross-checking with the date of the messages that were sent to LilyPichu's stream, which was in 2018, xQc came to the following conclusion:

"He doesn't even watch here.. the only time he chatted was to get into the f**king Crab Game lobby and to (know where you) post the code."

xQc was confused as to why the viewer would ask such a question, saying,

"Where do you think you post the code, m***erf**ker? On Neopets, m***erf**ker? You put the code in the game, f**ker!"

Following his mini-rant, xQc clicked off the clip, stating that he wasn't "even mad."

The French-Canadian content creator often seems to be at the butt of jokes from other streamers due to his community.

While he does appreciate their love and support, the sheer size of the "juicer" army can get hard to control, resulting in strays such as the one that message LilyPichu with odd questions.

However, in instances where his chat is unable to control themselves in his presence, xQc doesn't hesitate to issue them warnings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi