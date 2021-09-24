xQc attempts to create a custom NBA 2K22 character, but the outcome is hilariously wrong

After a disappointing run with the NoPixel GTA RP server Felix "xQc" Lengyel tried his hand at NBA 2K22. The Canadian streamer's attempt to create a custom character in the game went hilariously wrong, making him look like a character straight out of one of those Paranormal Activity movies.

The variety streamer has dipped his toe in several titles besides GTA RP and Valorant, including F1, FIFA 22, and NBA 2K22 as well.

To nobody's surprise, he has had a fair share of rib-tickling moments in all the aforementioned titles. xQc failed to overtake a car in F1, which resulted in him throwing a fit before promptly rage-quitting.

In another instance, a player in FIFA 22 horsed around with him, which again didn't sit very well with the former Overwatch pro.

The icing on the cake has to be xQc's attempt at creating his own character in NBA 2K22. The game took several seconds to scan his face, and while he had hoped for a better result, the outcome was absolutely hilarious.

Not the first face scan that hasn't gone xQc's way

The character's head came out pretty stretched with none or minutely visible facial characteristics, making him look like some strange character from Spongebob Squarepants.

Sadly enough, this isn't the first time the Canadian streamer has experimented with a face scan in the NBA 2K titles.

He tried to do the same in NBA 2K20 and 21, but they ended up horribly wrong. NBA 2K22 came out very recently, and while it boasts several new features, the face scan, according to xQc's expressions, might need a complete revamp.

Be that as it may, it's not surprising to see the Canadian streamer try his luck at other titles. Just the other day, he revealed how GTA RP was the "most miserable experience in gaming for him."

Clearly, this has caused him to be on the lookout for greener pastures. However, with how things are shaping up, it might take a while to find a title that agrees with xQc.

Edited by Atul S