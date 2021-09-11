NBA 2K22: Best Shooting Guard Builds

NBA 2K22 just released and everyone is rushing to build their version of an unstoppable demigod. Shooting guards are some of the most fun players to play with on NBA 2K as they can get a bucket for your team in a variety of ways. Who doesn't like to play with Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant?

Some of the league's best scorers have been shooting guards. Jordan has ten scoring titles in the NBA, Bryant has two, Allen Iverson has four and James Harden has three, to name just a few.

Which is the best shooting guard build in NBA 2K22?

Shooting guards don't necessarily need to stay in one category of players. You can have a smaller and quicker volume shooting guard or a taller and stronger defensive playmaking one. The variety of different combinations makes building a shooting guard on MyPlayer extremely exciting.

In this article we will list three builds of shooting guards on NBA 2K22.

Note: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22 and the % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough numbers to give you an idea which pie chart to choose.

Note: Badges can vary as you change and select your attributes.

#3 Offensive Threat

James Harden with the Houston Rockets

An offensive savant who can create his own shot and also for his teammates. You can essentially control your team's offense with this player in NBA 2K22.

Skill Breakdown: 225% Playmaking, 45% Shooting, 45% Finishing, 45% Defense

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength

Player Creation: Body Type - Solid, Height - 6'5", Weight- 202 lbs, Wingspan - 79.4"

Takeover: Slasher

To set your potential with this build in NBA 2K22, you'll need to max out your first three Finishing attributes - Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk; you don't need great ratings on your Post Hook or Standing Dunk.

Max out the first three Shooting attributes as well - Mid-range Shot, Three-Point Shot and Free Throw; you can set Post Fade a little behind the max potential (around 63). Under Playmaking attributes, max out Ball Handle, keep Pass Accuracy a little behind max potential (around 85) and you can leave Post Control at the minimum.

In the Defense/Rebounding category, max out the first four and the last attributes - Interior Defense, Perimeter Defense, Lateral Quickness, Steal and Defensive Rebound. You can leave Block and Offensive Rebound at the minimum or if you have any attribute upgrades remaining, you can distribute them with the rest as you like.

Badges: For this build, you'll get 53 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K22 - 25 in Playmaking, seven in Defense/Rebounding, five in Finishing and 16 in Shooting. You can choose HOF badges in Playmaking such as Ankle Breaker and Quick First Step along with Shooting badges such as Tireless Shooter and Circus Threes.

Shades of: James Harden, Richard Hamilton

