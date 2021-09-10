NBA 2K22: Should you choose college or G-League for MyCareer?

NBA 2K22 has finally launched and one of the most hyped features in the game is MyCareer. Gamers can experience the journey an athlete goes through to get to the NBA and get a glimpse of the glamor-filled life.

Once you create your MyPlayer in NBA 2K22, you will be dropped straight into The City where you will face the first quest: "Lay of the Land: New City". The new combination of MyCareer and The City in NBA 2K22 will lead gamers to arguably the biggest decision in the game: choosing a college program, joining the NBA G-League or declaring straight for the NBA Draft.

Welcome to #NBA2K22 The City & MyCAREER. Shout out to the incredible Visual Concepts for this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B6dFPVy6ew — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) September 7, 2021

Should you choose College for MyCareer in NBA 2K22?

The list of College choices in NBA 2K22 [Source: Dexerto]

The most common route to the NBA is enrolling in a college program and NBA 2K22 offers only NCAA Division I schools. The colleges you will be offered within the game are:

Florida Gators - University of Florida UCLA Bruins - University of California, Los Angeles Villanova Wildcats - Villanova University Oklahoma Sooners - University of Oklahoma Michigan State Spartans - Michigan State University Gonzaga Bulldogs - Gonzaga University Syracuse Orangemen - Syracuse University UConn Huskies - University of Connecticut Texas Tech Red Raiders - Texas Tech University West Virginia Mountaineers - West Virginia University

Each college will give you a specific boost or a total of four Bonus to Badge Point Potentials. These will be in either 'Playmaking', 'Finishing', 'Shooting' and/or 'Defense/Rebound'. You can choose which college suits your player and gives you the boost you need.

For example, Michigan State Spartans, the alma mater of Magic Johnson and Draymond Green, will give you a +4 in 'Playmaking'. Alternately, UCLA Bruins, the alma mater of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Russell Westbrook, will give you +2 in 'Finishing' and 'Shooting' each. Florida Gators, on the other hand, will provide you with a +1 in all four categories.

The advantages of choosing College in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

NBA 2K22 will instantly highlight the four advantages of choosing the College route. You can go through the same process that many players have chosen and build your reputation as a national champion.

1) Jump directly into the single-elimination tournament and earn additional badge points by winning the national championship.

2) Gain more fans by playing on a national stage and proving you're a top prospect.

3) Earn attribute boosts for the tournament by attending practices that teach you key skills for your build.

4) Maintain amateur status, allowing you to sign with the G League after college. You cannot attend college after going to the G League.

You can experience, for instance, what it was like for Carmelo Anthony to lead Syracuse to the NCAA title. Even if you don't win, you can establish your name as an excellent prospect in the nation the way Stephen Curry did with an unassuming Davidson Wildcats team.

The most important point in the aformentioned is arguably the fourth one which tells you that you can maintain amateur status. Many players can choose the G-League after College but you certainly cannot attend college after you've already played in the G-League.

Should you choose G-League for MyCareer in NBA 2K22?

In reality, the G-League route is certainly a cheaper option for players if they cannot afford to pay for college or don't have a scholarship. Nonetheless, in NBA 2K22, one can choose the G-League option and forgo college to become a pro-athlete from the get-go.

It gives you NBA-level experience and allows you to work on your brand, fame and interview skills, among other things. You will be playing for Team Ignite in NBA 2K22 like the 2021 NBA Draft rookies Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

The advantages of choosing G-League in NBA 2K22 MyCareer

By choosing the G-League option in NBA 2K22 MyCareer, these are the ways in which you stand to gain:

1) Earn a permanent 5% MyPoints accelerator to speed up the process of upgrading your MyPlayer.

2) Pursue endorsement opportunities on off days to earn VC (Virtual Currency) and start building your Personal Brand.

3) Prepare yourself for the league by playing against NBA-caliber talent.

4) Meet with the press to take control of your narrative and practice your interviewing skills.

Although the advantages sound swell, especially the MyPoints accelerator, the disadvantages are evident in this method as well. For starters, if you don't perform well, you can get cut from the team and your first G-League Ignite contact in the game will tell you so. Moreover, if you underperform, you will reach the NBA slower than your college counterparts.

Finally, what should you choose?

NBA Draft as seen in NBA 2K21 MyCareer [Source: USA Today]

There is a third and fourth option that players can certainly explore. Before we talk about them, it is important to keep in mind that you don't have to jump into one of these choices right away. Just like any other game, you can grind The City and improve your game before ultimately choosing College or G-League.

The third option within the game is declaring for the NBA draft right away. However, you will obviously have a much lower draft stock even if you grind and boost your player before doing so. Naturally, established college players and G-League athletes will get picked higher in the draft. You will see right away that your player is projected to go late in the second round of the draft if you choose this option.

The fourth option, and the one we recommend, is choosing College and then joining the G-League to get the ultimate experience of both in NBA 2K22. When you finally do decide to declare for the draft, you'll be experienced and will likely go high in the draft.

Also Read

Also Read: NBA 2K22 Brand Spotlight: Looking at the new clothing and shoe brands revealed so far that can earn you style points

Edited by Anantaajith Ra