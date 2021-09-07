NBA 2K22 Brand Spotlight: Looking at the new clothing and shoe brands revealed so far that can earn you style points

NBA 2K22 is set to release in a few days, so fans are excited about all the new features.

2K Sports has reportedly made drastic changes to its MyTeam and MyCareer modes, with tons of new gaming options, characteristics and themes. The latest addition to the game is a host of brands that players can wear and engage with.

It has increased the hype around the game, giving these fashion brands a chance for global advertisement. Who wouldn't want to cover their player with drip?

Draymond Green is the face of the new BOSS NBA Capsule Collection.



The Spring/Summer launch will feature co-branded BOSS and NBA styles with the NBA logo as well as nine team logos. pic.twitter.com/av7pLOfg1M — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 5, 2021

NBA 2K22 features many popular clothing brands

Nike Authentic tag on NBA jerseys [Source: Tech Crunch]

NBA 2K has revealed their lineup of clothing brands for NBA 2K22. Some are familiar names who were also part of the game in NBA 2K21, while many are new additions. Let's take a look at all the brands:

2HR Set Hyperfly After School Special Islide B/R (Bleacher Report) Just Don Billionaire Boys Club Kidsuper Studios Blue the great Last Heavy Boss The Marathon Clothing Bricks & Wood Market Butter Overtime Carrots OVO (Octobers Very Own) Circulate Palm Angels Color Blind Patta Concepts Pigalle Crocs Slam Daniel Patrick Solefly Dim Mak Stay Cool Do Not Disturb Tfiom GLD Union Grungy Gentlemen Visitor Herschel Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

Brands like Union, Just Don, 2HR Set and Visitor have been part of the game since NBA 2K20. The likes of Staple, Sprayhound and Diamond Supply Co. were part of the game in NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, but have been removed in NBA 2K22. This year, the game features more brands than ever, with nearly 40 iconic names.

Two names stood out when the list was revealed - Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Rapper Drake's label, OVO (Octobers Very Own). NBA 2K17 featured music producer Kanye West's Yeezys, but NBA 2K22 is switching to Drake's OVO, which has sparked a lot of chatter.

Moreover, Wolverhampton Wanderers, commonly known as Wolves, is investing in eSports around the world. The Premier League football club is owned by China-based Fosun Sports Group, who have partnered with US-based eSports organisation Evil Geniuses to help boost their brand image around the world.

Evil Geniuses currently compete in four of the world’s biggest esports titles – League of Legends, Dota 2, CSGO and Valorant. Wolves now have professional eSports teams that compete in Call of Duty: Mobile, FIFA and Rocket League.

Shoe Brands in Shoe Creator

Nike Kyrie 5 Spongebob Patrick as seen in NBA 2K20 Shoe Creator [Source: enstock2c.top]

The Shoe creator feature is unlike anything else in the game. If you're an avid basketball fan, it is difficult to not get caught up in the hype surrounding sneakers.

Almost every major pro-athlete has their own shoe brand, and they debut a new shoe practically every game. Everyone is familiar with Air Jordans and the empire Nike has created because of Michael Jordan. Under Armour is touching new heights because of the Curry brand, while Adidas enjoys its partnership with James Harden and Damian Lillard.

Control your MyTEAM style like never before in #NBA2K22:



👟 Craft shoes with attribute boosts you choose in the MT Shoe Lab



🎽 Design your jersey or pick from over 400 jersey options



⛹️‍♂️ Mix & match floors and arenas to play wherever YOU want pic.twitter.com/RfY9MhKcwp — NBA 2K21 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) September 2, 2021

In NBA 2K22 MyTeam, Shoe cards are no longer connected to specific attribute boosts. The game allows you to craft your own shoes and allows your player to wear anything you desire. According to the NBA 2K Courtside Report,

"YOU choose the boosts by crafting your own Shoe Cards in the MT Shoe Lab! Combine your Shoe Boost Cards containing an attribute with your favorite Shoe Colorway Cards to create your own custom Shoe Card. Now if you want to deck out your Triple Threat trio with your favorite Jordan Brand sneakers, you can, with individualized boosts for each player!"

The brands available in the Shoe Creator feature are:

Nike 2K Sports Jordan Converse Adidas New Balance Under Armour Reebok Puma Anta And 1 Li Ning Peak Q4 Bball

NBA 2K21 features Under Armour instead of the separate Curry Brand, but that might change in NBA 2K22.

