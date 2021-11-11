xQc brings out the moves on Twitch as he dances to 'Is Ya Ready' by Kay Flock

During a recent livestream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel showed off some elaborate dance steps while listening to musician Kay Flock’s Is Ya Ready?

One of the most popular streamers on Twitch, xQc often breaks into dance moves during his Twitch streams and is largely known for his laid-back and witty personality. The streamer was listening to Kay Flock’s groovy song that was released in August 2021.

Is Ya Ready is one of Kay Flock's first music videos and his tenth overall upload on YouTube. xQc could not help himself and ended up breaking out into an elaborate dance move while listening to the track.

xQc breaks into a hilarious dance after listening to Kay Flock’s 'Is Ya Ready'

Since the song was posted on YouTube, Is Ya Ready has been viewed over 7.6 million times on YouTube. The song is easily Kay Flock’s most popular song to date, beating Brotherly Love, which also features musicians Dougie B and B Lovee. Brotherly Love has been viewed 6.9 million times on YouTube and is the second most popular song that Kay Flock has produced so far.

Pitchfork @pitchfork Kay Flock ( @kayflockaa ) put out the combative and intense “Is Ya Ready” only two weeks ago, but it already feels like it has revitalized drill in New York p4k.in/VMFZoCp Kay Flock (@kayflockaa) put out the combative and intense “Is Ya Ready” only two weeks ago, but it already feels like it has revitalized drill in New York p4k.in/VMFZoCp

Regardless, xQc seemed to be a fan of Flock’s Is Ya Ready, and initially stood up in position after playing the song. The streamer then walked to the far end of the room and collected himself. Without warning, he then broke into a hilarious dance move, showing off a range of skills that viewers were simply shocked to see.

The clip made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where a variety of fans praised xQc’s dance moves. Of course, quite a few viewers also made fun of the streamer, suggesting that the only thing he is better at than dancing is driving. Funnily enough, the streamer has previously revealed that he does not drive and was recently showing off his skills in a driving simulator game.

Needless to say, the streamer crashed his vehicle multiple times and showed a lack of awareness of some basic driving rules.

Obviously, some viewers praised xQc and rated his dance skills. ,eople seemed to agree that xQc’s dancing skills deserved a score of 7 out of 10.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Regardless, xQc seemed to be enjoying the dance routine and returned to his desk afterwards. The streamer was also encouraged by a friend/staff member while dancing and eventually returned to continue the livestream.

