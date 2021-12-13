"That's sweet": xQc bursts into laughter while watching Twitch clip of small streamer crying

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a bizarre reaction to a seemingly heartwarming clip that he watched on stream earlier today.

The French-Canadian content creator watched Twitch streamer Nick "NickCKelly" Kelly's viral clip of him crying after getting his first viewer, which immediately caused Lengyel to burst into laughter.

While xQc's viewers were initially confused, he quickly explained his train of thought, which led to everyone joining him in laughter.

xQc defends himself, saying, "It's not what (they) think it is," after laughing at a crying streamer

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's recent stream began with an expulsion of anger that he had pent up in him, going on an almost 15-minute long rant. He later returned to normal, reacting to content and playing games as usual.

At one point during his stream, he came across a clip from early 2021 of Nick "NickCKelly" Kelly, a small Twitch streamer. This particular clip was of Kelly crying while attempting to thank the two viewers watching his stream, which were his first two.

xQc's reaction started off fairly mundane, exclaiming the words "that's sweet" when Kelly first began to tear up. However, not a second later, he began to laugh uncontrollably while rocking in his chair.

xQc's chat was shocked, accusing him of being "rude" and "mean." After Lengyel began to collect himself, he exclaimed,

"Guys, it is not what you think it is, I promise guys. I promise."

He then stated the real reason why he began to laugh:

"I was at that two-viewer mark, one-viewer mark guys. In my head, all I kept thinking about, chat, is whenever you're a small streamer and you get your first two viewers and you get really happy and you ask a question- because you know (they're) in the chat right? You ask a question or you say something- and I'm telling you guys, chat, 90% of the time, you'll listen to your first viewers- and they've already left."

xQc once again began laughing at the thought of it happening, which he himself experienced when he was a small streamer. His viewers did a complete 180 upon hearing the reasoning, agreeing with him while laughing at the sad-yet-true scenario.

In between wheezing from the hilarity of the supposed situation, xQc claimed there was a chance that Kelly's viewers "didn't even see (the clip)."

However, the two viewers appeared on a Reddit thread concerning the clip back when the incident first happened in January 2021, stating that they had spoken to Kelly for quite some time and wished him all the good fortune.

Kelly himself also commented on the Reddit thread, thanking everyone for their kindness and positivity while promising to "pay it forward."

Edited by R. Elahi