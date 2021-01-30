xQc cracks up teammates with civil lawyer for people who "slip on McDonald's floor" joke

Former Overwatch professional Felix 'xQc' Lengyel recently shared a laugh with a lobby that he queued with, in Valorant.

Joking about his 'side job,' xQc had his teammates in splits as he set up the elaborate joke and executed it. After being put up on the LivestreamFail subreddit, the post has received more than 3000 upvotes since being posted and is a pretty entertaining watch.

xQc's side job as a "McDonald's lawyer"

xQc began the conversation by asking if his teammates invested in GameStop, with one replying that he bought $30,000 worth of stocks in GameStop.

When asked how they make so much money, his teammate revealed his profession and in turn asked xQc what he did, to which the popular Twitch streamer replied:

"I'm a lawyer at some local firm (what kind of law?). Oh, I mostly handle Civil s**t (like domestic violence?) Nah, like, the kind where 'I slipped on the ground at McDonald's kind.'"

In the United States of America, the law makes it very accessible for people to sue companies. This has given birth to a brand new genre of lawyers colloquially called McDonald's 'slip and fall' lawyers.

In fact, in 2010, a $5 million payout was awarded to a customer who slipped and broke her back in a McDonald's store.

Playing off of this, xQc set up the elaborate joke and got a good laugh out of his teammates.

xQc recently drew the community's ire as he was regarded as one reason that other content creators were quitting OfflineTV's Rust server and making the game less fun for others. Seeing him in a positive light after that is a welcome change for fans of the former pro.

