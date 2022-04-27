xQc's browser shutting down during Johnny Depp x Amber Heard court hearing leads to hilarious moment on stream

Felix "xQc" watched Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case on stream when a hilarious moment ensued. The streamer's tab closed at a perfectly-timed moment.

Depp explained how he proposed a quiet divorce to Heard and hoped that would put a peaceful end to the couple's constant arguments. He said that something had to be done about it before things got any worse.

At a perfectly-timed moment, the streamer's Google Chrome tab closed. It gave him an error message saying his PC did not have enough memory to display the webpage.

xQc's browser shuts down during livestream of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard's defamation case

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial has been one of the hottest topics in recent news. Naturally, streamers have been getting in on the action by watching and discussing the trial on livestream.

Among the streamers following the trial is xQc, one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch. On a recent 20-hour-long stream, he watched the trial for eight hours straight.

A perfectly-timed moment happened on stream when his web browser closed. Depp was explaining that he proposed a "peaceful, quiet divorce" to Heard, where the couple wouldn't have aired out their dirty laundry the way that things have currently ended up. That's when he said that they had to stop the arguments themselves before it got any worse.

"If you don't stop it yourself, it'll stop you."

At the exact moment Depp finished that line, the Twitch streamer's Google Chrome browser gave him an error, closing the tab he was watching the trial on. It said that his PC ran out of available memory to display the page. It is worth noting that the streamer frequently keeps a large amount of tabs open. In combination with the regularly high memory costs of the Google Chrome web browser, the system can eat up quite a bit of RAM.

He took in the moment after receiving the error screen with his mouth agape, before reloading the page to continue watching the trial. While viewers in the chat acknowledged the perfect timing of the error screen, he never acknowledged it and moved on.

Chat reacts to xQc's perfectly-timed browser shutdown

The comedic timing of Felix's browser shutting down wasn't lost on the viewers in his Twitch chat. Many found how perfectly synced the error was with Depp's quote to be hilarious.

Viewers of the livestream appreciated the timing of the Google Chrome shutdown (Image via Twitch)

Many others joked about the streamer's PC setup, which he has said in the past cost him around $10,000. To be fair, even a PC with high-end specs can sometimes receive these errors with Google Chrome, especially if they keep as many tabs open as the streamer does. To top it off, he was also streaming, which eats up another massive chunk of RAM.

Many streamers watched the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case on Twitch during the day, but few could match xQc when it came to adding humor to the drama.

