"No sexism here": xQc attempts to quell Twitch chat, calls woman in video 'b***h' seconds later

Star broadcaster Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who famously spoke out against toxic comments on Imane “Pokimane” Anys and other small streamers, asked his chat to do the right thing, but took a sharp u-turn within seconds.

It all unfolded when the Twitch star was reacting to a YouTube video clip from Steve Harvey’s “Why do women need closure?” in relationships. He was quick to ask the chat to ease off on the sexist comments made towards the women, who were merely expressing their need for closure.

xQc says no sexism; stance lasts only seconds

He begins to react by giving his own take on the topic - men too equally need closure in a relationship. He then proceeds to choose the option of "we want you to feel as bad as us," as a possible reason as to why women need closure.

As he reacts, he takes a look at the chat, which is spewing in sexist comments, and declares:

“No sexism here ok? Be nice ok, chat but I feel like it’s more often girls than men that want to win in a break-up..I don’t know what that is.. But winning a break-up.”

But within seconds, the Twitch star's expression changed as he listened to a woman commenting on her need for closure in relationships. As soon as she said it was selfish of men to walk away without giving a reason, the streamer paused the video.

In his way of giving her 'closure', he mockingly yells:

“Can I get the mic.. Can I get the mic?? Coz you were being a B*TCH!

xQc, though, didn’t receive any immediate backlash from his fans on the chat. When the clip was posted on subreddit r/LiveStreamFails, users simply wrote it off as it being very typical of him - who uses the b-word to address anyone and anything under the sun.

Does xQc get away from this one or is this yet another controversy brewing for him? Only time will tell.

