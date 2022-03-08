xQc disagrees with Mizkif's claim about women on Twitch having a glass ceiling

A recent Mizkif livestream saw the streamer claim that women have it easier on Twitch, but Felix "xQc" Lengyel did not agree with it. The streamer responded by calling Mizkif's take half true and half disingenuous.

According to xQc, it's all about how women on Twitch create content - whether it's focused on entertainment, or about the parasocial appeal of giving attention to viewers. He said:

"The reality is, it’s true women overall have an easier time getting to the 200-300 viewer mark because of certain appeals.”

xQc agrees that women on Twitch have an easier start, but it depends on content

xQc doesn’t entirely disagree with Mizkif when it comes to women having it easier on Twitch; he concurs that women can have a glass ceiling on Twitch, but it’s not because they’re women.

It all comes down to the type of content they create. Sure, women on Twitch who focus on the parasocial aspect (attention-giving) can start off getting serious numbers, but Felix pointed out that this isn’t going to go quite as far on the platform in the long run, saying:

“If you focus from the get-go on being entertaining and making an entertaining piece, regardless of attention given to individuals, you overall will break that ceiling.”

Ultimately, it can be easier for women to break through the 200-300 viewer mark, but not by creating parasocial content. The Canadian stated that as those streamers grow, they give less attention to viewers, which leads to fewer overall viewers.

“Women overall to get to that 200–300 viewer mark with these techniques. But you’re going to hit the ceiling if you direct things this way.”

The example the streamer gave was Pokimane, who did focus earlier on by giving attention to the viewers that came in. As time went on, though, her content changed and evolved. Felix said:

“There were certain times where she catered more to individuals or whatever, but later on, she focused entirely on gameplay and entertainment, which is completely separate from catering to parasocial, one-to-one attention-seekers.”

Pokimane, on the other hand, isn’t the best example when it comes to success on Twitch, as she’s one of the biggest names on the entire platform. It doesn’t change the streamer's point about creating better, more entertaining content going further than parasocial streaming.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee