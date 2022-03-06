"Women have it so much easier": Mizkif states women have it easier on Twitch while watching Pokimane

Mizkif is one of Twitch's top names at the moment, aided by being a co-founder of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), as well as his constant collaborations with various streamers.

During his latest stream, he watched a video made by the popular female streamer Pokimane about her tips for anyone wanting to be successful on streaming platforms.

Mizkif states women have it easier when it comes to streaming, but there are downsides

While he was watching the video, he thought he would give his opinion on how there is a difference between men and women on streaming platforms, specifically how their audience grows in size.

"I'm going to say something that's honestly true, and I may get a legit hate thread on this one. Women have a much easier time getting that initial 100-200 viewers."

He then doubles down on his claim, further stating that anyone who doesn't believe him or believes otherwise is incorrect.

"I'm sorry it's just the truth, and if you don't think that's the truth, then you're wrong. It is way easier for women to get to that 100-200-300 viewers, it is WAY easier. Women have it so much easier than men, and it's just the truth."

However, he then states that even though women can get to the three-hundred viewer mark easier, they have a hard time breaking through the one-thousand viewer mark, and further claims that men don't have trouble breaking through that milestone.

"But, women have a glass ceiling, and that is just the truth. Women have a glass ceiling and it is almost impossible to get through. Men have an infinite ceiling, they are not hard-capped, women are hard-capped, usually, and it is a ceiling at around 600-1000 viewers, it is just the truth."

Mizkif then said that the reason for this is that male audiences usually want to watch other men, so for a female streamer to have a large audience on a mostly male-populated site is rarer than a guy having the same demographic size.

"To get to that massive stardom, you're gonna start having a lot of more guy audiences, and guys want to watch guys. Usually that's how it works."

With that being said, the streamer later admitted how women have to tolerate tons of abusive and deplorable behavior online.

Viewers react to Mizkif's take

A few users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, with one going into further detail about how it's less of a "glass ceiling" and more of a problem of rarity to find a female streamer in a crowd of men.

With such a divisive topic being discussed so openly and passionately, Mizkif could face some backlash for his remarks if the clip is shared around.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul